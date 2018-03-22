

The Trump administration announced plans on Thursday to impose tariffs on up to $60bn in annual imports from China, raising fears of a trade war between the world’s two largest economies and sending US stocks sharply lower.

In what the White House billed as a historic move against “economic aggression”, President Donald Trump said his administration had concluded that Beijing had for decades unfairly acquired US intellectual property and needed to pay the price.

US and European stocks suffered sharp losses and government bond prices jumped on the news. US equities suffered their biggest fall since February 8, with the benchmark S&P 500 dropping 2.5 per cent and slipping into the red for the year. Among the stocks hit hardest were Caterpillar and Boeing — US companies seen as potential targets in a trade war — which both fell more than 5 per cent.

The concerns over a trade war is expected to sting in Asia Pacific when trading gets under way. Futures tip Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 to drop 1.7 per cent, the Topix in Tokyo to fall 2.3 per cent and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong to shed 2 per cent.

The economic calendar for Friday (all times Hong Kong):