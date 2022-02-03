Is the Orban era coming to an end?
Gideon talks to Hungary’s opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay about his chances of overcoming the powerful political machine created by Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party in April's elections.
Clips: Fox News, Reuters
