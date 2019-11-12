Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

How does Generation Z date? Why are they more politically engaged than the generation before them and what is the digital psyche? Flora Macdonald Johnston asks John Burn-Murdoch, Rebecca Watson and Madison Darbyshire to explain what's driving the next generation.





If you want to read more about the NextGen, click here. For John's article, click here. For Rebecca's article, click here. For Madison's column, click here.





Contributors: Flora Macdonald Johnston, acting deputy fashion editor, John Burn-Murdoch, data visualisation journalist, Madison Darbyshire, multimedia journalist and Rebecca Watson, assistant arts editor. Producer: Persis Love





