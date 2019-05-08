Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Global equities suffered one of their biggest declines of the year on fears about a US-China trade war, Lyft shares slip even further below their $72 IPO price after the company said warns about slowing revenue growth and Google unveils plans for a smart display that would use facial recognition to make personalised recommendations. Plus, the FT’s Gregory Meyer tells us about the super weeds that are causing new trouble for Bayer and its blockbuster herbicide, Roundup.