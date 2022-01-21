This edition features these stories from ft.com

Netflix warning on subscriber growth sends stock plummeting

Russia raises pressure by sending more troops to Ukraine border

Jack Ma’s Ant Group implicated in corruption scandal by Chinese state media

Rising number of blank-cheque companies call it quits before listing

Japanese inflation rises 0.5% for second month as fuel costs surge

