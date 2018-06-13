The House of Commons is this week mired in convoluted arguments over how the Brexit process should proceed through parliament. But the domestic drama should not divert us from the most significant event affecting Brexit this week: the clash between US president Donald Trump and “the rest of the west” at the G7 summit in Canada.

Until now, the politics of Brexit, both in Britain and Europe, have largely been dominated by two propositions.

In Britain, Brexiters argue that leaving the EU offers the promise of breaking free from Europe and signing trade deals with non-EU nations, notably the US.

For EU leaders, Brexit is viewed as an opportunity to demonstrate to populist movements across Europe how disastrous it is when a country contemplates leaving the 28-member bloc.

However, the growing rift between Mr Trump and Europe — already evident on Iran and climate change and now brought to a head over tariffs and trade — ought to prompt harder thinking on all sides.

In British politics, the G7 clash raises more doubts over whether it would be remotely possible to sign a trade deal with a figure as mercurial and unpredictable as the US president.

In Europe, too, the G7 clash poses a difficult question. The EU has embarked on a new era of tension with the most powerful country in the world. Can the EU really afford — at a time when it needs allies — a long period of conflict with post-Brexit Britain?

For European leaders, the questions are especially acute. Until now, Europe has enjoyed the luxury of looking on while the British struggle with their internal disputes over what Brexit means. But the Europeans now face the moment when they, too, have to make a difficult choice.

If we look at how the Brexit negotiations are playing out, we can see a trend emerging. Theresa May is slowly edging towards a soft Brexit. Her most important move has been to propose a UK-wide backstop to the Ireland question. This would mean the UK would stay in a customs union for many years (maybe forever) to guarantee an invisible border across Ireland.

If that proposal is to fly, Mrs May is going to have to make a lot more concessions. To guarantee an invisible border, the UK would have to align with the EU on standards and regulations on goods. It would also have to pay money into the EU budget, and it would have to accept the rule of the European Court of Justice.

For now, the response from Michel Barnier and the European Commission has been to reject this direction of travel. As Ivan Rogers, the former UK ambassador to the EU, said in a recent landmark speech in Glasgow: “The doctrine in Brussels is you can’t use the negotiation over Ireland for the Withdrawal Treaty to pre-empt and pre-negotiate the outline of the future relationship.”

But Sir Ivan is also clear that the EU is going to have to do some very hard thinking about all this. I quote his key paragraph in full:

“If the option now exists of the UK aligning itself more permanently regulatorily on goods, and staying in both a Customs Union and having quasi Single Market membership, paying something for it, living under ECJ jurisprudence and jurisdiction in goods, but disapplying the fourth fundamental freedom, free movement of people, the EU faces the decision as to whether this is an unacceptable option sundering indivisible freedoms and offering something too close to membership advantages to a non member. Or whether it’s rather a good deal for the EU with a major strategic partner. With the added advantage of providing far more continuity in the sectors in which you have a surplus with the UK than those in which you have a deficit — notably key services sectors.”

There is still some way to go in these negotiations. As Sir Ivan told an FT-KPMG conference yesterday, the decisive UK-EU summit may not come until November, just four months before Britain leaves.

But that kind of pragmatic and hard-headed compromise is the direction in which the UK and EU should be heading. And last weekend’s events in Canada ought to be an incentive to reach precisely that denouement.

Further reading

I had no choice but to resign over Brexit

“I could not look my children in the face in 20 years’ time and try to explain why I did nothing when I knew that this government was taking the wrong course and sacrificing important principles of parliamentary sovereignty and human rights in the process.” (Phillip Lee, former justice minister, in The Times)

Could the Norway model work for Britain? Twelve points to help you decide

“Norway’s experience suggests that it is far better to have a deal than not to have one. Theresa May has said on Brexit that no deal is better than a bad deal. The Norway Model, with all its challenges, has shown to Norwegians that having common rules and equal conditions of competition, and the equivalent means of enforcement, offers the certainty that is necessary for an open economy to function in today’s tightly interwoven Europe.” (John Erik Fossum and Hans Petter Graver of the University of Oslo, on the LSE politics blog)

Amending the way to a Green Brexit?

“The way Parliament votes on these two amendments will provide a very strong indicator of how green Brexit will really be. A vote for the Goldsmith amendment would be a vote for a muzzled watchdog with more limited scope and weaker powers.” (UK Environment Governance team at The UK in a Changing Europe)

Hard numbers

UK inflation failed to rebound in May despite a sharp rise in fuel prices, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday.

The annual change in the consumer price index remained steady at 2.4 per cent in May, the same as in April. A poll by Thomson Reuters conducted before the data were released forecast that it would rise to 2.5 per cent.

Economists had expected that rising prices for crude oil would feed into higher transport costs for consumers, raising the level of inflation even as the boost to import prices from the fall in the pound following the EU referendum faded. Liquid fuel prices were up 37.1 per cent year on year in May, according to the ONS data. However, the price of recreational and cultural goods did not rise by as much as in the previous year, lowering the headline rate of inflation. Read more