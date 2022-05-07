The Conservative party lost hundreds of councillors across the county in this year's local elections, with the Labour party making significant gains in the capital. We analyse the results in London, the red wall, blue wall and beyond, plus what they mean for Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe, Jennifer Williams, Jim Pickard and Robert Shrimsley.

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

Note: this edition was recorded at 12.00 BST on Friday 6th May.

Audio: Sky / BBC

