Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

The Conservative party lost hundreds of councillors across the county in this year's local elections, with the Labour party making significant gains in the capital. We analyse the results in London, the red wall, blue wall and beyond, plus what they mean for Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer. 

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe, Jennifer Williams, Jim Pickard and Robert Shrimsley. 

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

Note: this edition was recorded at 12.00 BST on Friday 6th May.

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

Audio: Sky / BBC


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Payne's Politics when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this podcast