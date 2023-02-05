This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Teacher themes History, anthropology, and anyone interested in how history is revised over time

IB DP TOK themes & AOKs History, Indigenous societies, Language

Relevant BQ Creativity, Perspectives

Key terms and ideas Discover, Conquest vs. unsanctioned invasion, Historical framing, Marginalised, Uncertain, Speculation

Investigating Issues Historical revisionism

Exhibition prompt IAP-33 (development)

Click to read the article below and answer the questions:

On Savage Shores — overturning Columbus’s ‘discovery’ narrative

What happened in 1492?

What is the focus of Caroline Dodds Pennock’s new book On Savage Shores, and how does it reframe this period of history?

Why does the article argue that “our choice of words matters”?

Why do you think history has traditionally focused on the experiences of the Europeans rather than those of the indigenous peoples?

What are the challenges of writing the history of marginalised people?

Overall, from which perspective should history be written?

Michael Dunn, theoryofknowledge.net