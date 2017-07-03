Northern Ireland parties likely to miss power-sharing deadline

Northern Ireland’s political leaders could be given more time to reach a deal to restore power-sharing in Stormont after bitter disagreements between the main unionist and nationalist parties have led to several missed deadlines.

James Brokenshire, Northern Ireland secretary, is due to outline the UK government’s intentions on Monday afternoon, with the Democratic Unionist party and Sinn Féin trading accusations that neither side is serious about restoring the devolved political institutions in Belfast that collapsed earlier this year.

Talks between the two main parties continued over the weekend with little sign of progress.

Mr Brokenshire had given them until Monday to try to work out a deal, but consensus and compromise appear unlikely.

“I can’t see a last-minute deal between the DUP and Sinn Féin,” said Robin Swann, leader of the Ulster Unionist party, one of several smaller political factions that are being sidelined in the dispute between the two bigger parties.

The deadlock in Belfast means that the £1bn of additional public spending the DUP secured for Northern Ireland in its deal to prop up the Conservative government will remain in the hands of the UK Treasury until an administration is set up in Belfast to oversee how the funds are spent.

Mr Brokenshire is due to make a statement to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon to outline how the UK government intends to proceed following another missed deadline.

The Northern Ireland secretary has three options: he can call a snap election to the Northern Ireland assembly, impose direct rule from Westminster or give the parties more time to negotiate.

His decision is likely to depend on assessments by the UK and Irish governments of how realistic the chances of a deal are between the DUP and Sinn Féin. Both parties insist they want to see a restoration of power-sharing and the return of self-government.

The two parties are due to meet in Belfast on Monday to resume the negotiations that were postponed on Saturday. However, neither Mr Brokenshire nor Simon Coveney, the Irish foreign minister, who are brokering the talks, will be in Northern Ireland.

The deadlock in the talks comes just one week before the Twelfth of July marching season in Northern Ireland, when unionists and loyalists take to the streets to proclaim their loyalty to the UK.