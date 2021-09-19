Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification: 

  • External influences

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

England eases Covid travel curbs and simplifies traffic light system

  • Using a demand and supply diagram, explain the likely impact of easing travel restrictions on the demand for foreign holidays

  • Analyse how the changes could affect the workforce planning of travel operators 

  • Assess the likely impact of this change in regulations on the liquidity of travel operators

  • Evaluate the view that political factors will have the largest effect on the strategic decisions of travel operators, despite the easing of travel regulations 

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

Get alerts on FT Secondary Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article