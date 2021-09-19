Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT Secondary Schools news.

England eases Covid travel curbs and simplifies traffic light system

Using a demand and supply diagram, explain the likely impact of easing travel restrictions on the demand for foreign holidays

Analyse how the changes could affect the workforce planning of travel operators

Assess the likely impact of this change in regulations on the liquidity of travel operators

Evaluate the view that political factors will have the largest effect on the strategic decisions of travel operators, despite the easing of travel regulations

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy