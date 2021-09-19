Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT Secondary Schools news.
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
External influences
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
England eases Covid travel curbs and simplifies traffic light system
Using a demand and supply diagram, explain the likely impact of easing travel restrictions on the demand for foreign holidays
Analyse how the changes could affect the workforce planning of travel operators
Assess the likely impact of this change in regulations on the liquidity of travel operators
Evaluate the view that political factors will have the largest effect on the strategic decisions of travel operators, despite the easing of travel regulations
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
Get alerts on FT Secondary Schools when a new story is published