ByteDance to put TikTok’s global business in a new US company with Oracle minority stake

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

ByteDance will place TikTok’s global business in a new US-headquartered company with Oracle investing as a minority shareholder, FedEx delivered a forecast-beating fiscal first quarter on the back of strong demand for international shipping, and investors will look to the Federal Reserve’s policy-setting committee today for more detail on the central bank’s new inflation policy. Plus, the FT’s motor industry correspondent, Peter Campbell, explains how truckmaker start-up Nikola is defending itself after a short seller’s report claimed the business was an “intricate fraud”.





TikTok set to become a standalone US company to satisfy White House

https://www.ft.com/content/58eb7c26-2154-477f-af19-19157ae29261





FedEx results deliver as pandemic drives ecommerce boom

https://www.ft.com/content/86e2dc79-e662-3d6f-8252-4ff5fe979fdd#post-54430





US Justice Department inquires into Nikola fraud claims

https://www.ft.com/content/a45a6638-167b-4e27-a9fd-576e7229f959





Germany to take in 2,750 migrants from Greek camps

https://www.ft.com/content/50be2fb8-215e-4780-8ece-3163e9ed0819

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.