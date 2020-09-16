ByteDance to put TikTok’s global business in a new US company with Oracle minority stake
ByteDance will place TikTok’s global business in a new US-headquartered company with Oracle investing as a minority shareholder, FedEx delivered a forecast-beating fiscal first quarter on the back of strong demand for international shipping, and investors will look to the Federal Reserve’s policy-setting committee today for more detail on the central bank’s new inflation policy. Plus, the FT’s motor industry correspondent, Peter Campbell, explains how truckmaker start-up Nikola is defending itself after a short seller’s report claimed the business was an “intricate fraud”.
TikTok set to become a standalone US company to satisfy White House
https://www.ft.com/content/58eb7c26-2154-477f-af19-19157ae29261
FedEx results deliver as pandemic drives ecommerce boom
https://www.ft.com/content/86e2dc79-e662-3d6f-8252-4ff5fe979fdd#post-54430
US Justice Department inquires into Nikola fraud claims
https://www.ft.com/content/a45a6638-167b-4e27-a9fd-576e7229f959
Germany to take in 2,750 migrants from Greek camps
https://www.ft.com/content/50be2fb8-215e-4780-8ece-3163e9ed0819
