Mark Rylance among actors to press Equity over fossil fuels

Oscar winner Mark Rylance and Olivier recipient Zoë Wanamaker are among a number of British film and television stars who have demanded their £110m pension fund stop investing in fossil fuels.

The group of celebrities, who are urging fellow actors to support their campaign, want the pension fund offered by actors’ union Equity to be overhauled to include a low-carbon option, amid concerns about financial returns and environmental damage.

Mr Rylance, who won the Oscar for his role in Bridge of Spies, said individuals had to step up to help halt climate change. “We must individually stop supporting those who, by their actions, deny that humans and many other living beings are facing a mortal crisis of global warming,” he said.

David Harewood, who starred in Blood Diamond, added: “We cannot continue to ignore the effects of climate change on our planet. To do so would be highly ignorant and potentially catastrophic.”

The role of pension funds in tackling climate change has risen up the agenda since the 2015 Paris climate agreement, which set a target to limit global warming. There are growing concerns that attempts to halt climate change could hurt financial returns.

Last year, the London mayor Sadiq Khan made a manifesto commitment to divest the £5.3bn London Pension Fund Authority of its remaining investments in fossil-fuel industries. The LPFA has begun to shed investments which make climate change worse, such as those companies excavating coal, gas and oil.

According to data from 350.org, an organisation that campaigns for divestment, almost 800 large investors, such as pension funds, have committed to cutting their exposure to fossil fuels in recent years.

The British performers, writers and actors, who are being supported by responsible investment charity ShareAction, have been passing motions at local Equity union branches in order to build support for their campaign against fossil fuel investments.

Over the long term, the group, which also includes Shameless actor Maxine Peake, Will Attenborough, actor and grandson of director Richard Attenborough, and Lara Sawalha, who starred in The Hurt Locker, want the so-called default fund, which is the automatic fund they pay into, to switch cash from fossil fuels to clean energy.

Equity said its members could choose which funds their pension savings were invested in, and that this included funds that did not invest in fossil fuels or related industries.

Although the US pulled out of the Paris agreement this year, other countries are taking steps to tackle global warming. The UK government has said it will ban all sales of diesel cars by 2040, with similar commitments made in India, Norway and France.

In 2015, Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, warned investors could be left suffering “potentially huge” losses from actions to halt global warming that could make vast reserves of oil, coal and gas “literally unburnable”.

Mike Bartlett, writer of the BBC’s Doctor Foster television series, said: “Climate change will affect everyone on the planet, not to mention generations to come.

“Since President Trump has turned his back on the Paris agreement, it makes it even more vital that every organisation does all they can to limit climate change.”

ShareAction said the campaign to move away from fossil fuels had received “phenomenal support [from] the acting world”. “People all over the country, millennials in particular, are flexing their pension power — it’s an infectious movement,” a spokesman said.