Aylin Bayhan

Danish Modern LA walnut midcentury-style tambour-door credenza, £4,000

Max Mara viscose jersey T-shirt, £140

Studio Natus gold Natus pendant and chain, £730

Zegna linen espadrilles, £745

Orlebar Brown linen trousers, £295

The inspiration: Artist Pauline Boty with her painting Scandal 63, 1963
The inspiration: Artist Pauline Boty with her painting Scandal 63, 1963 © Michael Ward Archives/National Portrait Gallery, London
Louis Vuitton canvas Fornasetti Colour pouch, £760

Karakter glass Lari table lamp by Angelo Mangiarotti, £940

Acne Studios cotton-mix appliquéd gabardine belted trench coat, £530

Terry Ludwig pastel set, from $108.92

New Wave wood palette, £88.99

Choosing Keeping handmade paper cards, £25 for 20

Rembrandt Excellent Artists Oil Colour Box, £695 (set of 41)

Loro Piana cashmere knit Visconti belted coat, £5,020

Chanel macramé and leather bag, £6,960

Sébline cotton-poplin striped shirt, £315

The Conran Shop walnut office set, £258

Meeden beech French-style easel, £139.95

Givenchy denim wide-fit trousers, £615

Makers Cabinet brass and walnut Iris circle drawing tool, £118

Brioni wool-mix twill blazer, £4,970

Hermès leather Rubans Casaque waste basket, $4,440

Studio Essentials Chinese brush gift set, £35

Lindberg acetate and titanium glasses, £490

