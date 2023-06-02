23 ways to channel your inner artist
Danish Modern LA walnut midcentury-style tambour-door credenza, £4,000, 1stdibs.com
Max Mara viscose jersey T-shirt, £140
Studio Natus gold Natus pendant and chain, £730
Zegna linen espadrilles, £745
Orlebar Brown linen trousers, £295
Louis Vuitton canvas Fornasetti Colour pouch, £760
Karakter glass Lari table lamp by Angelo Mangiarotti, £940, finnishdesignshop.com
Acne Studios cotton-mix appliquéd gabardine belted trench coat, £530, endource.com
Terry Ludwig pastel set, from $108.92, jacksonsart.com
New Wave wood palette, £88.99, lawrence.co.uk
Choosing Keeping handmade paper cards, £25 for 20
Rembrandt Excellent Artists Oil Colour Box, £695 (set of 41), cassart.co.uk
Loro Piana cashmere knit Visconti belted coat, £5,020, mytheresa.com
Chanel macramé and leather bag, £6,960
Sébline cotton-poplin striped shirt, £315, net-a-porter.com
The Conran Shop walnut office set, £258, matchesfashion.com
Meeden beech French-style easel, £139.95
Givenchy denim wide-fit trousers, £615
Makers Cabinet brass and walnut Iris circle drawing tool, £118
Brioni wool-mix twill blazer, £4,970, net-a-porter.com
Hermès leather Rubans Casaque waste basket, $4,440
Studio Essentials Chinese brush gift set, £35, jacksonsart.com
Lindberg acetate and titanium glasses, £490
