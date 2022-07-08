In this week’s bumper episode, we’ll be taking you behind the scenes on a week that brought Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister to a rather bitter close. We’ll take you through his handling of the Chris Pincher affair, the dramatic Cabinet resignations and the moments the prime minister knew the game was finally over.

And we’ll be looking at another Conservative party leadership contest, the candidates already out of the blocks and how the process is going to work.

On the panel: political editor George Parker, chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley and special guest Hannah White from the Institute for Government think-tank.

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth

Audio: BBC / Sky / ITV

