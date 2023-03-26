This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Teacher themes Visual art, anthropology, environmental science, and anyone looking at what non-Western art can reveal about the natural world

IB DP TOK themes & AOKs Indigenous societies, The arts

Relevant BQ Perspectives

Key terms and ideas Discover, Conquest vs unsanctioned invasion, Historical framing, Marginalised, Uncertain, Speculation

Investigating Issues Decolonisation

Exhibition prompt IAP-21 (culture)

Ways of seeing, ways of knowing

“Art . . . can challenge our perspectives and invite us to reflect on our allegiances, belief systems and actions” What do you think Enuma Okoro means?

Can you think of any examples of art that has challenged your perspectives?

Choose one of the following works of art from the article: The Prophecy, by Fabrice Monteiro; Still Standing, by Victor Ehikhamenor; The world is not what exists but what happens, by Cassi Namoda. What does each work represent?

How do they challenge our perspectives?

What are your personal takeaways from the work of art you are looking at? When you’ve finished, swap your responses with other members of the class

Overall, do you agree that “we have much to learn from engaging with art that deprioritises western belief and knowledge systems”?

Michael Dunn, theoryofknowledge.net