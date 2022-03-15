Next month has been dubbed “Awful April” as the cost of pretty much everything is going up — but is your budget ready to withstand the strain?

Inflation was rising at the fastest pace for 30 years before the war in Ukraine started, and UK households stand to be squeezed further as the cost of living rises.

Podcast listener Lil, aged 22, is worried how she’ll cope with higher energy bills, rising rent and bigger food bills at the supermarket — not to mention national insurance increases and changes to her student loan repayments.

She’s already pretty thrifty — so can presenter Claer Barrett come up with more ways to help Lil stretch her money further?

Charlotte Jessop, founder of the website Looking After Your Pennies, reveals some easy ways everyone can get to grips with budgeting and saving money, as well as ideas for boosting your income.

Plus, Claer visits the home of Miguel Barclay, better known on Instagram as the One Pound Meals chef, to see what budgeting tips he’s been cooking up in his latest book.