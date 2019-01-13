Some twenty-five years ago, a group of Chase Manhattan’s security staff were summoned for a meeting where they were told they were being replaced by contractors. On a wing and a prayer, a few of them reached out to the bank’s chief executive Walter Shipley, a six-foot eight giant of American banking.Mr Shipley saved the security jobs, then got back to doing his in his customary no-fuss style

It’s a simple story, barely a footnote in a 43-year-career defined by the mighty mergers that Mr Shipley presided over as he created America’s biggest bank and laid the foundations for one of the biggest financial institutions in the world, JPMorgan Chase. But former colleagues say what the New Jersey native did for those security workers epitomises his spirit, the kinship he felt with all of his colleagues, no matter rank or division.

Certainly, the banker, who died last week at the age of 83, spoke often on business culture and the importance of employee well being long before those topics were in vogue. In 1999, the year he retired, he was celebrated as the “Family Champion” of the year by Working Mother magazine. “My ideal is to create a company where no one feels self-conscious about who they are,” he told the magazine.

“If you’re a woman, or if you’re black or Buddhist — why should you feel uncomfortable? If you do, it holds you back.” When his own executive assistant came back from maternity leave in 1983 and wanted a more flexible schedule, he agreed the bank’s first ever job share. From 1996, Mr Shipley required all of Chase’s business unit’s to submit plans on diversity, including women’s advancement.

Mr Shipley’s deep sense of collegiality is cited as one of the main reasons that he was able to spearhead a string of successful mergers, including the 1987 Chemical/Texas Commerce Bank deal; the 1991 Chemical/Manufacturers Hanover deal; and the 1995 $10bn deal with Chase, which included the sacrifice of Chemical’s name even though it was the bigger entity and named Mr Shipley and Chase president Thomas Labrecque as “totally equal partners”.

“Some people's philosophy is I win, you lose,” Mr Shipley said in a 1999 interview, “Our philosophy is that the best is when both sides feel they've come out winners.”

His was a world view born of experience; three years after he began his career at the New York Trust Company in 1956, the firm was bought out by Chemical and Mr Shipley watched as “the people I looked up to were squeezed . . . those of us from the old company felt that there was something wrong with us because we didn’t come from the right side of the merger”.

In a note to JPMorgan Chase staff announcing Mr Shipley’s death, current JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon described the “open entrepreneurial meritocracy” he installed at the firm “which carries through to this day”.

“Widely respected for being a straight shooter, Walter believed there was no substitute for talent, drive and hard work,” Mr Dimon added.

Bill Harrison, a former chief executive and chairman of JPMorgan Chase, who worked with Mr Shipley closely, described him as a “man of the highest values, a man of humility, compassion and courage”.

“Walter had a vision of where the banking industry was going, and he had the courage and ability to act,” Mr Harrison added, “Walter played a critical role in making JPMorgan Chase what it is today.”

Despite being the son of an investment banker, Mr Shipley did not have a textbook route into his illustrious career. He was kicked out of Williams College after a junior year spent captaining the basketball team because of his poor grades. His father opted for tough love — Mr Shipley had to pay for the rest of his education himself, and so he went to night school at New York University before finding a management trainee spot at New York Trust Company.

He was predeceased by his wife of more than 55 years, Judith, and leaves behind five children, seven grandchildren, two siblings and a companion.