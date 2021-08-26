Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/a2aabbbe-070f-48f1-92f2-5ed1ec85cf2b





Turkey’s military has begun withdrawing its troops from Kabul airport while the country’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country can’t handle more migrants, and global regulators are imposing heavy fines on financial institutions for failing to stop anti-money laundering. Plus, the FT’s consumer industries reporter, Patricia Nilsson, explains OnlyFans’ ban on sexually explicit content, and its sudden reversal.





Turkey begins evacuation of troops from Kabul airport

https://www.ft.com/content/22046156-b4de-4b4c-abb5-1ae388f763c9





Erdogan rules out Turkish role as EU ‘warehouse’ for Afghan refugees

https://www.ft.com/content/09abc27e-607c-4d83-8e39-84eaa179565e?





Anti-money laundering fines surge as watchdogs impose tougher penalties

https://www.ft.com/content/7144ff53-5a17-477b-ab75-4f4a88b94fd2





OnlyFans reverses controversial porn ban, with consumer industries reporter Patricia Nilsson

https://www.ft.com/content/5468f11b-cb98-4f72-8fb2-63b9623b7b2b





German election wide open as Merkel successor loses poll lead

https://www.ft.com/content/a1f73855-8b68-4b7a-b0ec-5b9df6c77578





Germany poll tracker: the race to succeed Angela Merkel

https://www.ft.com/content/5885e964-6d54-46ba-be63-8fb7009075f2





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.