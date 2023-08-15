This is an audio transcript of the Unhedged podcast episode: ‘China slows down’

Ethan Wu

It’s never a good sign when your country stops publishing bad economic data.

But this is in fact, what is happening in China. They just today stopped publishing the very high youth unemployment rate on the same day that the central bank did an emergency unexpected rate cut. This is obviously not good news and it’s also just new. People are used to thinking of China as this fast-growing behemoth. It’s taken over the world, it’s surpassing the US. But that’s not happening. China is slowing down. Today on the show, we ask how bad is it? This is Unhedged, the markets and finance show from the Financial Times and Pushkin. I am reporter Ethan Wu here in the New York studio, joined by economic sputtering expert Robin Wigglesworth. (Laughter).

Robin Wigglesworth

Hey, Ethan, how’s it going?

Ethan Wu

Robin is a avid watcher of economy-struggling of all kinds, including China, but not just China.

Robin Wigglesworth

No, no. I mean, some people like to go to watch football games. Some people do some pottery or carpentry. I love sovereign debt crises, countries hitting a bad patch. It’s my hobby, as it were.

Ethan Wu

Yes. Well, then you are the perfect guest to talk about the sputtering the Chinese are experiencing. And you know, Robin, I thought we could do this by talking about three different indicators that kind of capture the Chinese slowdown, which some are even calling a recession. Whether or not that’s the right terminology. And the three are inflation, exports and property sales. And I think each of these sort of speak to a different chunk of the Chinese economy that are going wrong for, you know, reasons of their own. And then together they kind of paint this picture of the Chinese economic machine stalling. So just to start with inflation, right, the consumer price index for July in China came in at -0.3 per cent compared to the last year. Prices are falling. It’s entered deflationary territory. And before we get into kind of what’s going on with inflation, maybe we should talk about why deflation is a bad thing from first principles.

Robin Wigglesworth

Yeah. It’s a good idea because for a lot of people, deflation sounds like an unambiguously good thing. Prices are falling, you know, I can afford to buy more stuff. The problem is that deflation is usually a symptom of something very bad, which is that people are getting poorer. You can’t afford to pay so much that people have to cut their prices. And also, if it becomes entrenched, it becomes hugely problematic because the price of your debts usually aren’t falling. They’re fixed. Like, if I borrow a million bucks and I’m making less money from selling my goods, my loan isn’t going down, but everything I earn is going down. So that’s why you find these deflationary spirals is what’s happened in the United States in the thirties. It’s what happened in Japan more recently. And they can be very, very, very hard to break. So deflation is kind of the ultimate bugbear for any central bank governor out in the world.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. And I think just to boil that down into one line, the problem with deflation is nobody wants to spend when there’s deflation because prices are going down. You’ve gotta repay your debts. For all these various reasons it gives a disincentive to spending. And so the whole economy is just sort of stuck. And, you know, I think the deflation we’re seeing now in China, a big reason for it is the just utter lack of consumer confidence. You can sympathise with what Chinese consumers are going through. They’ve just been through, I mean, this very serious scrape with economic precarity during zero-Covid where people in the largest Chinese cities could not get access to basic food and medicine. It’s just I think the Chinese economic future is very uncertain and there’s also not a very robust safety net in this country. This is a place where the savings rate is very high because there’s not a lot of government provision of kind of basic services. You have to protect yourself and your family by saving more. And, you know, without some kind of clarity about where the economy is going and if things are gonna be all right, people are holding back for now on consumption.

Robin Wigglesworth

Yeah, I think that’s a great point, because if you have to save for all sorts of necessities of life or emergencies of life, you save more, you spend less. So that means that there’s maybe always been this kind of deflationary potential in China.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Robin Wigglesworth

But as long as the economy was going gangbusters, you didn’t really see it. But now, frankly, the economy has been slowing down in a sort of secular long-term way for a while now. And then Covid hit and the country had to lockdown a lot longer than most other countries. It’s all come together in a very kind of nasty way. And I mean, China is now facing some of its biggest economic challenges in decades, in generations, really.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. And there are people that would quibble with us talking about Chinese deflation because they’d say, well, let’s be real, Ethan and Robin.

Robin Wigglesworth

Yeah.

Ethan Wu

It’s really deflation of pork prices. Pork prices are down 28 per cent. If you get rid of the pork, then actually inflation’s positive right now. And, you know, I take that point as far as it goes, but it seems to me that kind of is missing the forest for the trees, to focus on just one price category.

Robin Wigglesworth

So it’s actually right there. We shouldn’t go crazy looking at this one reading in one economic data set, right? It’s true that China is probably not going to go into some 20, 30-year deflationary spiral that struck Japan. Or maybe that is sort of the big deflation when you fight that the United States faced after the Great Depression. But there’s always something that is pulling inflation up and down and you can kind of jigger around the numbers by focusing on one or excusing the other. And I still think it shows the underlying problem in China that the economy is slowing down. It has a problem in the real estate sector. Youth unemployment is high. And as you talked about, like, people just save a lot of money there because they don’t have the social safety nets that they have in many other countries.

Ethan Wu

So I think that brings us, Robin, to our next category. Now, let’s talk about Chinese exports. These fell 14.5 per cent in July. Really not a great number. And, you know, I think what’s interesting to me is if you look at a big-picture chart of where exports are, they’re falling for sure, but they’re not quite collapsing. And a big reason for that is Chinese exporters have slashed the prices on their exported goods to make them more competitive in international markets, which from kind of the business’s perspective, that’s a pretty savvy move. From the economy’s perspective you don’t want to be marking your own stuff down. You want to have some confidence that this is a quality product that can command a premium price in international markets. That’s not what Chinese exporters are doing. They’re saying we’re seeing soft demand out there in the world and we got to cut to stay competitive.

Robin Wigglesworth

Yeah, I have to admit, this is one of those areas I’m a little bit more optimistic or I think this is kind of bad news that is actually good news. So China is now struggling a little bit with deflation. But obviously in the rest of the world, inflation is the biggest problem. So the Chinese manufacturers, the Chinese exporting machine cutting its prices is actually gonna help the rest of the world. They’re gonna be essentially exporting some of their deflation to the rest of us. And that is a good thing. And more broadly, China has basically been a fairly lopsided economy for a very long time, certainly for an economy of that size. It has relied for too long on just selling stuff that the rest of the world wants or needs or is willing to buy. And what the Chinese authorities have been trying to do for a while is kind of rebalance the economy towards more consumption, becoming more US-style.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Robin Wigglesworth

That is driven by as much external demand as internal demand. Ordinary Chinese people spending some of those savings and earnings buying stuff. So, you know, you want to see Chinese exports fall. And if they are falling because they are cutting price, that is not great for the Chinese company in question if it’s selling steel rivets or whatever. But it is not a bad thing for the world and it’s not necessarily in the big scheme of things a bad thing for China as well. If they manage these other challenges around that and don’t get trapped into this sort of nasty deflationary spiral.

Ethan Wu

It’s interesting, you mentioned this point about China exporting deflation to the rest of the inflationary world. I just wrote last week in the Unhedged newsletter that I think that narrative is a little bit overdone, that, you know, if you look at the types of things that China is exporting, it’s not the kind of inflation that a lot of global central banks in developed economies are worried about.

Robin Wigglesworth

Well, Ethan, I’m afraid we can’t be friends anymore then.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. Podcast over. (Laughter)

Robin Wigglesworth

Broadly speaking, goods are still a big component of any sort of inflation baskets, the way we measure inflation. And if goods are pulling things down and services pulling things up, you’ll still see a stabilisation. And broadly, service inflation is another way of saying wage growth.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Robin Wigglesworth

And that is something we do want. We want people to make more money as long as it’s sustainable, of course. So broadly speaking, service inflation, yes, it is harder to manage to get down because frankly the only way of doing so is to make people poorer. But it is still a symptom of an underlying strength in the economy, certainly in the United States and a lesser extent elsewhere, that, you know, people have money to spend and they expect higher wages. And if we can couple that with falling goods prices, which was a big bottleneck for a long time after Covid and, you know, Russia invading Ukraine and all sorts of other issues, then actually that doesn’t strike me as a terrible way, that it’s not the perfect, what people call the immaculate disinflation, right? But it is a good disinflation. It’s a disinflation I will totally happily accept, at least on my behalf.

Ethan Wu

Thus concludes the US economy sidebar In the episode about the Chinese economy.

Robin Wigglesworth

(Laughter) It’s all about the United States. I hate to say it, you know, I’m Norwegian, you’re Canadian. But like, really, it’s all about the United States, unfortunately.

Ethan Wu

(Laughter) I'm totally not Canadian. I'm from California.

Robin Wigglesworth

Oh, really? OK.

Ethan Wu

We’re nice people out on the West Coast.

Robin Wigglesworth

It’s easy weather.

Ethan Wu

I won’t say too much about my East Coast brothers and sisters but I was struck by the attitudes on this side of the country. Anyway, moving on.

Robin Wigglesworth

OK, moving on.

Ethan Wu

So that’s exports. (Both laugh) Now that I’ve defamed the East Coast of the United States, where I live, that’s exports down 15 per cent. The last category of bad Chinese economic data is probably the most important and this is the property sector. This makes up about a quarter of the Chinese economy, which is, you know, that’s a much bigger share than real estate and property make up in a lot of other similar economies. Property sales in China between January and July of this year contracted 9 per cent. And that’s after a whole bunch of contractions the year prior. You know, this sector of the economy is really struggling. And I think people will have heard about this and are familiar with some of the property problems that have been going on in China for several years. A couple of years ago, the big name was Evergrande, this big developer that just defaulted. More recently, there’s one called Country Garden, which has missed payments on some bonds. But this is a broad problem that has built up over several decades. China pursued a real estate investment-driven economic growth model, which involved a lot of borrowing to finance development. And then eventually there were enough houses for everyone and then some. And so the additional surplus houses have no value and the developers are super burdened with debt and no one’s gonna buy their apartments. That’s how I’d sum it up just very simply. And now we’re kind of coming to the reckoning that everyone expected we’d come to, Robin, after, you know, years and years of predictions of China being the bubble that would eventually burst.

Robin Wigglesworth

I remember these predictions going back to, well, frankly, even before the global financial crisis, but certainly afterwards when one of the ways China kind of got itself out of the hole and frankly helped the entire world, to its credit, is by this opening the credit spigots and build, build, build. They just built this incredible amount of random stuff around the country. And I think people still don’t really have their arms around the scale of how much building has been happening in China. For example, when I was covering the European crisis and Greece was going down the drain, China was essentially building the equivalent of Greece once a quarter, I think at one point? (Ethan laughs) It was just insane. But then obviously, you know, we’ve seen this before as well, these big massive building booms. And China still needed to build infrastructure, railways, hospitals, schools, housing, all these things. It just went massively overboard. And apparently I’m not allowed to swear on this podcast, but is a very crummy situation. It is a giant, crummy situation that is going to be very difficult to resolve and even if they do it in the best way possible, it will likely take decades to get on top of this. This is going to be one of the biggest macroeconomic hangovers in the history of the world.

Ethan Wu

So that’s deflation, falling exports and contracting property sales. I think maybe we should just zoom out and talk about what we make of all this. One of the things people have been talking about in the past few months, and you alluded to this earlier, Robin, is are we seeing something in China similar to what we saw in Japan in the late nineties where there’s a big bubble in a bunch of assets and then it bursts and then the whole economy’s stuck in this kind of deflationary muck for decades and decades? And, you know, economists have a term for this. They call it a balance-sheet recession. And, you know, it sounds complicated. It’s actually quite simple. Everyone’s borrowed a lot, put a lot of debt on their balance sheet on the way up, and then all of a sudden they’re like, oh, I have borrowed too much. Let’s all repay that debt right now. And that means everyone stops spending on new goods and services, redirects that money toward paying down old debt. And so spending falls, the economy slows, everything just gets, again, stuck in that deflationary muck. And it’s really hard to get out of. What do you think at this juncture, Robin? Are we in a balance-sheet recession in China?

Robin Wigglesworth

Yeah. I would say we are and not right at the start, but in the early stages. I think the issue is whether it’s going to almost escalate into more of a Japanese-style scenario where we’re talking a multi-decade period, which people in Japan, they used to call it the lost decade, but then it becomes three decades almost, and they’re only really kind of extracting themselves from that now. So China, I would say, is experiencing right now a kind of a classic balance-sheet recession. They still have levers to pull. The government still has financial wherewithal where they can spend money. You know, again, they’re just kind of softening the blow. But they have levers they can pull to avoid the kind of the, not quite the Armageddon situation, but the kind of intractable multi-generation situation that Japan found itself in. But right now, I think we can comfortably say China is suffering from exactly what you describe and will do so for a while yet. And the question is whether it escalates from kind of being sent around the property sector and becomes this broader economic issue. Because, like, ordinary Chinese people haven’t borrowed that much money. It’s local governments, developers and so on. And I think they can solve that. But it’s going to be fascinating, probably one of the macroeconomic stories to fall in the world over the next 10 years or so.

Ethan Wu

I will say I find it slightly odd that we’re talking about a recession when growth is still expected to come in at like 4 or 5 per cent.

Robin Wigglesworth

Yeah.

Ethan Wu

Right? Like, even in a bad scenario, growth comes in at like 4 per cent.

Robin Wigglesworth

So you’re right that economic growth in China is still fine. It’s just slowing down from a very high rate and China should be slowing down. It’s what you’d expect from a country that is, you know, becoming richer, far richer than it was 10, 20, 30 years ago. But the other big headwind in China is demographics. And this is one thing that’s been the huge challenge in Japan, that it’s just getting old. And the problem is like old people, well, you know, they don’t spend as much money as young people. They tend to be deflationary. So the question for China is can it get rich before it gets old?

Ethan Wu

Old people are the worst, so says Robin Wigglesworth.

Robin Wigglesworth

They are. Amen.

Ethan Wu

All right, listeners, we’ll be back in a moment with Long/Short.

Welcome back. This is Long/Short, that part of the show where we go long a thing we love, short a thing we hate. Robin, I’m short cable news. I was walking across the office yesterday. Just, you know, we got some cable news channels on and I took one look at CNN and you know what I saw, was a four-person panel featuring Jake Tapper and Jonah Goldberg diving deep on Vivek Ramaswamy raps Eminem at the Iowa State Fair. (Robin laughs) They had full-court press coverage of this dude polling in third place rapping an Eminem song. And you know what? As a print journalist, I may be more elitist for thinking this, but come on, guys, come on. I’m short cable news.

Robin Wigglesworth

Yeah. I mean, maybe it’s also, you know, throwing stones in glass houses, you know, archaic news and media. But I’m with you. I think cable is the worst, really.

Ethan Wu

Are you long something, Robin?

Robin Wigglesworth

I am long Argentina, but for very cynical, self-serving reasons. I would never actually recommend anybody put any money into Argentina. But that’s why I am long it. Argentina is the economic story that keeps on giving a financial journalist like me. I mentioned that I love sovereign debt crises and Argentina has more of them than almost any country in the world, right? And there’s an old joke in macroeconomics that there are only four types of economies, really, when you boil things down. There’s developed economies, there are developing economies, there’s Japan, and then there’s Argentina. And Argentina’s just a wild, wild, special case.

Ethan Wu

Robin, you make me feel like a fool for having done a whole economics degree. I mean, I could’ve just read that from you.

Robin Wigglesworth

(Laughter) You know, people have sustained entire careers in academic economics just writing about Argentina.

Ethan Wu

Unhedged is produced by Jake Harper and edited by Bryant Urstadt. Our executive producer is Jacob Goldstein. We had additional help from Topher Forhecz. Cheryl Brumley is the FT's global head of audio. Special thanks to Laura Clarke, Alastair Mackie and Jess Truglia. FT Premium subscribers can get the Unhedged newsletter for free. A 90-day free trial is available to everyone else. Just go to FT.com/unhedgedoffer. I'm Ethan Wu. Thanks for listening.

