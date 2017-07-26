Daily briefing: Fed holds, China’s future army and Big Oil fights back

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The Federal Reserve signalled it is ready to start unwinding its crisis-era stimulus programme as soon as its next meeting, suggesting that the central bank remains confident in the US outlook even as it acknowledges weak inflation readings. The Fed kept rates unchanged at 1 per cent to 1.25 per cent at the meeting — as expected by financial markets. But in a sign of resolve on its policy committee, the Fed said in a statement that it was ready to start paring back the size of its balance sheet “relatively soon” as long as the economy stays on track.

Here’s the FT’s one-stop overview of key US economic data and trends, including GDP, inflation, unemployment, consumer and the outlook for US interest rates and mortgage rates. (FT)

In the news

China’s plans for an army of the future

Beijing has launched a military agency that appears to be modelled on the US’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in order to develop state of the art weapons, the latest step in the country’s ambitions to transform its army into a modern fighting force. (FT)

China is almost done modernising its SOEs

Beijing is nearing the end of its long-in-the-works overhaul of operations at its state-owned enterprises, which it said would be finished by the end of the year. All major state-backed companies — excluding financial and cultural firms — will become limited-liability or joint-stock companies by year’s end. (WSJ)

UN report accuses Saudis in deadly migrant boat attack

Investigators accused a Saudi Arabia-led coalition of perpetrating a deadly attack on a Somali migrant boat off Yemen in March, and said that the alliance — fighting Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen — had become a cover for states to avoid individual blame. (Reuters)

Trump bars transgender people from military

Donald Trump has banned transgender individuals from serving in the US military, in a major reversal of a recent Obama administration policy that he announced on Twitter. Mr Trump said transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the military “in any capacity” after holding consultations with his generals and other military experts. Republicans and Democrats alike criticised the move, and the White House could not say whether the thousands of transgender individuals currently serving would be kicked out of the military. The decision was reportedly made because the funding for Mr Trump’s border wall was threatened by far-right Republicans in Congress opposed to transgender people being allowed to serve, and, according to some reports, as a political sop to Mr Trump’s base. (FT, Politico, Daily Beast)

Petronas cancels $28bn LNG project in Canada

The Malaysian state-owned energy company scrapped plans for a facility that would export LNG to Asia citing unfavourable market conditions. (NAR)

Fresh US sanctions on Russia

The House of Representatives in the US voted overwhelmingly to impose sanctions on Russia as Congress attempts to punish Moscow for alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign. The bill, which still needs to be passed by the Senate, would complicate Donald Trump’s hopes of improving relations with Russia. (FT, BBC)

Spain’s prime minister in court

Mariano Rajoy became Spain’s first sitting premier to appear as a witness in a court case, testifying in a sprawling fraud and bribery case that links local business leaders and politicians of his ruling centre-right Popular party. The swirling corruption allegations have damaged the reputation of his party, which has slid in recent polls despite a steady economic expansion and jobs recovery under his leadership. (FT)

Sperm ‘wake-up call’

The sperm count of men in the western world has fallen by more than half over a period of 40 years. “The extent of the decline in sperm counts in the western world revealed in this study is shocking,” said one expert. Some said the sperm count drop could make humans extinct. (FT, BBC)

Toyota developing solid state battery

Toyota is reported to be in the “production engineering” stage of developing an electric vehicle battery with a solid electrolyte. Japan’s Chunichi Shimbun newspaper indicated that the company plans to use the new battery in a range of electric vehicles from 2022. The solid state battery — a holy grail of energy storage engineering — would have a long range and would charge in minutes, and has the potential to be smaller and lighter than existing lithium-ion battery tech used in electric vehicles. (Ars Technica)

The day ahead

Spacecraft blasts off

A Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft is due to blast off to transport three members of the Expedition 52 crew to the International Space Station. To get to the space station takes two days. The station flies at an altitude of 220 miles but is travelling at a breakneck 17,500mph, orbiting the Earth 16 times a day. (America Space)

More bank earnings

Deutsche Bank is set to show scars from the fixed income slump, while investors will be looking at Barclays and Lloyds to gauge how the UK banking system is faring amid all the uncertainty over Brexit.

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Big Oil fights back

Conventional oil and gas producers are approving new projects at the fastest rate since the oil price crash three years ago in a sign of “big oil” fighting back against competition from US shale producers amid low crude prices. (FT)

Britain’s imperial follies

Mihir Sharma on the Empire and its apologists — chief among them historian Niall Ferguson, who recently sent out an imperialism-boosting tweet that “reveals the depths and danger of the myths Britain has built up around its past”. (Bloomberg)



Parable of the Brexiters and the Pole

When a member state decides to rebel against the EU, should it follow the Brussels rule book on how to do so? Seen from the continent, the threat of a disorderly Brexit has underlined that leaving the union is disruptive and painful. (FT)

Slaves of Isis

Isis rounded up thousands of Yazidi women and girls to use as sex slaves when it attacked Iraq several years ago. Yazidis have suffered massacres and oppression for generations. But there was something different about the Isis attack that took place in the late summer of 2014. (Guardian)

The science of love

What exactly is love? How long does it last and what purpose does it serve? Wired asks a neuroscientist and biological anthropologist to tackle these age old questions (Wired)

Shock therapy for spendthrifts?

Can’t be trusted to make good decisions? Enter Pavlok — its name inspired by Russian psychologist Ivan Pavlov — a bracelet that gives you a mild electric shock if you do something you don’t want to do. (FT)

Video of the day

Brexit: product of a benign period Theresa May's Conservative government is increasingly coming to the view that an extended transition period will be needed for Britain's departure from the EU. The FT's political columnist Janan Ganesh tells FT editor Lionel Barber that Brexit is the child of complacency, not pain. (FT)