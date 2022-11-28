Zero-Covid protests in Shanghai escalated on Sunday evening as police struggled to disperse large crowds who gathered in the city, and Iranian protests continue but businesses are reluctant to join. Plus, the FT’s Brussels bureau chief, Sam Fleming, discusses the EU’s latest refugee crisis.

Mentioned in this podcast:

China rocked by protests as zero-Covid anger spreads

China’s zero-Covid protests create a rare nationwide coalition of interests

The system is overwhelmed: Europe’s migrant influx

‘Little readiness for general strikes’: Iranians put jobs before pro-democracy protests

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com