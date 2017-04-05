North Korea fires missile as Trump and Xi prepare to meet

North Korea has fired a missile into the Sea of Japan, in the latest provocative gesture from Pyongyang just days before US President Donald Trump meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The Pentagon said North Korea fired the missile at 6.42am local time and that it landed in the Sea of Japan nine minutes later. It said the rocket, which is believed to be a medium-range missile that could not reach the US, was fired from a land-based facility near Sinpo.

The launch comes as Mr Trump prepares to host Mr Xi at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in their first meeting. North Korea is expected to be one of the top issues on the agenda.

“North Korea launched yet another intermediate range ballistic missile,” Rex Tillerson, US secretary of state, said in a statement on Tuesday. “The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment.”

The Financial Times on Sunday reported that Mr Trump plans to urge China to put more pressure on Pyongyang to convince the regime to abandon its nuclear programme.

In an interview with the FT, Mr Trump said: “China has great influence over North Korea. And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t. If they do, that will be very good for China, and if they don’t, it won’t be good for anyone.”

But Mr Trump made clear that the US was prepared to act alone if China did not do more to tackle the threat from Pyongyang and Kim Jong Un, the North Korean dictator. “Well if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will. That is all I am telling you,” he said.

Speaking ahead of the Trump-Xi summit, which will take place on Thursday and Friday, a US official said Mr Trump would “be sending a clear signal to Mr Xi”. He said Washington hoped that Beijing would work closely with the US to step up the pressure on North Korea, including by taking a more aggressive approach to enforcing UN sanctions on Pyongyang. But he made clear that the US was watching the Chinese response very closely.

“This is in some ways a test of the relationship,” the official said.

Mr Trump has made North Korea his top foreign policy priority after Barack Obama told him after his election that Pyongyang posed the most imminent national security threat to the US. In a separate interview last Friday, KT McFarland, the deputy White House national security adviser, said the threat from North Korea had reached a critical juncture.

“There is a real possibility that North Korea will be able to hit the US with a nuclear-armed missile by the end of the first Trump term,” she told the FT.

The US official said policies over the past two decades had failed to stop North Korea from developing its nuclear and missile programme and that it was time for a new approach.

“The clock has now run out and all options are on the table,” the official said.

