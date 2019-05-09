Print this page

Many of the products and services on display at Google’s developers’ conference rely on getting to know customers’ interests and preferences. But the company also wants to reassure us that we can trust it to respect our privacy. But can we? Malcolm Moore puts the question to Richard Waters, the FT’s West Coast editor


Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Malcolm Moore, technology news editor, and Richard Waters, West Coast editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

