Parents took to the streets across the UK last month to protest against how women are pushed out of the workforce by an early-years system that costs workers in England almost two-thirds of their median weekly take-home pay.

However, the inflexibility of the system also hits their earnings power and future career progression.

On this week’s episode, presenter Claer Barrett hears from podcast listener Jess, who has been forced to work part-time to juggle childcare arrangements. Recently, her life was thrown into chaos when her daughter’s nursery suddenly closed its doors.

Joeli Brearley, author and founder of campaign group Pregnant the Screwed, reveals that more than 60 per cent of women who terminated pregnancies in the past five years cited the high cost of childcare as a factor in their decision, according to the group’s own research.

She explains the crisis points within the system, and why parents are pushing for childcare reform to move up the political agenda.

Megan Jarvie, head of the Coram Family and Childcare charity, explains what government support is available to families with young children, offering a range of practical tips for listeners.

