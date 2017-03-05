Key to the FT’s Online MBA Ranking 2017

Weighting in brackets

Salary today US$ (20): average alumni salary three years after graduation, $ PPP equivalent (See methodology). †

Salary increase (10): percentage increase in alumni salary in current job compared with three years ago on graduation. †

Value for money (3): based on alumni salary, fees and other costs. †

Career progress (4): progression in alumni seniority and the size of company they now work for, versus three years ago on graduation. †

Aims achieved (4): the extent to which alumni fulfilled their goals for doing an online MBA. †

Careers service (4): effectiveness of the school’s careers service in terms of career counselling, personal development, networking events, and recruitment, as rated by their alumni. †

Programme delivery (5): how highly alumni rate the online delivery of live teaching sessions, other teaching materials and online exams. †

Online interaction (10): how highly alumni rate the interaction between students, teamwork and the availability of faculty. †

Female faculty (2): percentage of female faculty. For the three gender-related criteria, schools that have 50:50 (male: female) composition receive the highest possible score.

Female students (2): percentage of female students on the MBA programme.

Women on board (1): percentage of female members of the school advisory board.

International faculty (4): percentage of faculty whose citizenship differs from their country of employment.

International students (4): percentage of current students whose citizenship differs from the country in which the school is located.

International board (2): percentage of the board whose citizenship differs from the country in which the business school is located.

International mobility (5): based on alumni citizenship and the countries where they worked before their MBA, on graduation and three years after graduation. †

Faculty with doctorates (5): percentage of full-time faculty with a doctoral degree.

PhD graduates (5): number of doctoral graduates from each business school during the past three years. The figure in brackets is the number of these who took up faculty positions at a top 50 full-time MBA school.

FT research rank (10): calculated according to the number of articles published by a school’s current full-time faculty members in 50 academic and practitioner journals between January 2014 and December 2016. The rank combines the absolute number of publications with the number weighted relative to the faculty’s size.

† Includes data for the current year and the one or two preceding years where available.