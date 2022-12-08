Your letter writer Robert Bray, a former head of the secretariat of the European parliament’s legal affairs committee (“The dismal reality of Brexit is eroding the constitution”, December 5) thinks that in the UK the Human Rights Act and the European Convention are “the people’s protection against overweening and arbitrary executive power”.

Far from it. The people’s protection derives from our ancient common law. None of Magna Carta, the Habeas Corpus Acts of 1679 and 1816, the Bill of Rights of 1689 and the 1701 Act of Settlement created fundamental rights: they declared and recognised existing common law rights (and the Habeas Corpus Acts supplemented the protection of the common law writ of habeas corpus).

The notion that written instruments, per se, are any “people’s protection” is belied by a cursory review of the legal and constitutional history of European nation states, not to mention Article 35 of the constitution of the People’s Republic of China (1982) which states that “citizens of the People’s Republic of China enjoy freedom of speech, of the press, of assembly, of association, of procession, and of demonstration.”

Liberty, in England’s case, springs from the law of the land. Our rickety, largely unwritten constitution has not done too badly.

Marke Raines

Raines & Co, London EC3, UK