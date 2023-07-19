The writer is the UK’s business and trade secretary

Wednesday’s gigafactory announcement from Tata Group is a big moment for the UK car industry. It also provides an insight into how the government’s strategy for the industry is unfolding at a complex time for automotive globally.

There is opportunity, but also great risk, for the UK as the world transitions to electric vehicles. Other countries have embarked on colossal spending sprees to claim a share of the growing market.

For those of us who still believe in some semblance of a free market, it is a battle of wits competing with countries prepared to offer eye-watering sums to pry business away from our shores. So how should the UK government respond? By sticking to our principles, not being knowingly naive, and being prepared for the difficult trade-offs inherent in every decision.

Governments can’t pick winners, but we can help companies succeed by removing obstacles in their way or compensating them with targeted support for the regulatory burdens that their competitors in other countries do not face.

Nor will we simply copy and paste the solutions that others have chosen to pursue, or fuel inflation with unaffordable spending commitments as the UK Labour party is so keen to do. But we do recognise that the UK automotive sector needs certainty and targeted support and we have been working hard to get that right. We also know where Britain has comparative advantage, and can ensure that we keep up R&D and investment in those sectors where there is a connected ecosystem of knowledge, skills and experience. One of those sectors is advanced manufacturing, of which automotive is a critical component.

Our plan for advanced manufacturing aims to make the UK one of the best places for companies to invest in the design and manufacture of zero emission vehicles. It will look at policy measures to help the market adapt at pace, and review energy costs for the sector to make sure we are competitive internationally.

I want to build on the groundbreaking Tata announcement and increase battery supply in the UK, but to do so we will need more critical minerals such as lithium and platinum. This government has made the security of supply of these minerals a core aspect of our foreign and trade policy.

We need to keep markets open while being clear eyed about the risks of becoming dependent on single suppliers. The good news is that in the UK we have globally significant capabilities — from platinum group metals refining and recycling facilities to a major nickel refinery and a significant lithium mine in Cornwall. But more support is needed.

This is not to say that all the problems have been solved. My colleague the transport secretary is working hard to ensure that there are enough charging points to handle the forthcoming switch to electric vehicles. The rules of origin we agreed with the EU are posing a real challenge in a post-pandemic world with a much-changed supply chain. Car manufacturers in the UK and across the continent are asking for help. We are the bloc’s biggest automotive market and they are ours. I am in contact with EU trade ministers who share my desire to find a solution.

For now, this is another step towards a stronger, greener, UK automotive industry. Just last week, Renault and Chinese carmaker Geely chose the UK as its new headquarters. The government has been listening to the needs of the industry, providing targeted support with our Automotive Transformation Fund enabling the £1bn Nissan-Envision hub in Sunderland and Ford’s £380mn project at Halewood.

Our plan for advanced manufacturing will deliver even more moments like these and ensure that Tata’s new gigafactory will be the first of many as the UK automotive industry goes from strength to strength.