Alphabet’s quarterly results top expectations

Google suffered less of an advertising slowdown than expected in its latest quarter as a surge in its mobile and video business pushed revenues and earnings at its parent, Alphabet, ahead of expectations.

The internet company’s advertising business had been expected to register a deceleration after the strong growth of the previous quarter, particularly since the latest results faced a tough comparison with a strong year-ago period when it had introduced new mobile advertising formats.

In the event, the number of times users clicked on advertisements on Google’s own sites in the third quarter soared 42 per cent from a year before. Even with an 11 per cent decline in the average cost per click, the surge in volume was enough to drive gross revenue up 20 per cent to $22.45bn.

The California-based company’s shares climbed 1.3 per cent in after-hours trading.

The internet group also announced a new share buyback of $7bn, the second it has carried out following the completion of its first, $5bn plan.

Alphabet’s “Other Bets” generated revenue of $197m, an increase of 40 per cent. But these businesses, which include the Nest smarthome division and Google Fiber, still contribute less than 1 per cent of overall group revenue. Losses from Other Bets dropped 12 per cent to $865m.

Overall, Alphabet reported net revenue, after deducting traffic acquisition costs paid to other companies, of $18.3bn, ahead of the $18bn most analyst had expected. Pro forma earnings per share of $9.06 topped the $8.63 Wall Street had been anticipating.