The Fast Lane: A Swiss bunker and other border myths

I must have driven past the chunky grey and brown concrete structures scores of times before I started to look a little closer. Tucked away off a secondary road in one of Switzerland’s higher alpine valleys the solid buildings could be a pumping station for a regional utility company or a staging area for snowploughs to keep passes open in the snowy season.

Across the road there’s a peculiar feature that prompted further curiosity. A couple of metres from the pavement, a railway track runs alongside the road. It wouldn’t be of much interest if it were not for the metal staircases that run from the track edge to the road. Spaced along the slope every 20-30 metres with no signs suggesting this was once a station, I started to piece together the puzzle but was later distracted by another roadside feature — a rubbish and vegetation-clearing goat brigade.

If you haven’t seen one of these in action, it involves eight to 12 goats of various shapes and sizes — long horns, scraggly horns, stumpy horns and all with big tummies. All are held in a moveable pen and they spend the day munching away, clearing weeds, low bushes and surely the odd KitKat wrapper. Why more highway authorities around the world don’t employ goats for clean-up is something of a mystery. Perhaps in an age where we all want to reveal we’re having “an experience” the goats would cause traffic jams as people would surely pull over to snap a, um, goatee?

Three weeks ago I passed the buildings again. This time I saw a sign of life as a shirtless gentleman in camouflage trousers was busy digging alongside one of the larger buildings with an angled roof. I slowed the car to take a closer look and could see he was tending to a vegetable patch. I also noticed something I’d missed before — line after line of military trucks and tracked support vehicles. In an instant it all came together, this low-key set up was a military installation. The stairs across the street were positioned so troops could be easily brought in by rail and then make their way to the structures on the valley floor below.

Why had I never seen signs of life here before? Was there one of those vast underground complexes below the buildings? Was the soldier tending to his vegetable patch one of the keepers of a network of tunnels below getting a rare bit of sunlight? Shortly after, I asked a Swiss architect friend about the military station down the valley and he told a remarkable story about the hospital below his village that he never knew was there.

“Would you believe that they have a full tunnel system where trains could deliver patients to a hospital built right below the high school? And it’s still active,” he said. He went on to explain his military service and all of the crazy things the country had spent money on at the height of the cold war. “I’ve never seen it and I’m not even sure it exists but there is a myth about a mountain air force base where aircraft were housed deep inside the rock but could also be put on elevators and catapulted aircraft carrier-style out of the mountain face.” These are the types of stories I could happily listen to for hours. I prompted him to tell me about Thunderbirds-style complexes he thought were mothballed or still in use.

Several days later I went back down the valley and made sure I let the vehicles behind me pass so I could have a proper look at the installation. As usual all was still. The little garden was still there and seemed bushier than before; the soldier’s tomatoes were clearly happy in their little alpine corner. There had been some activity as there were new vehicles (tanker trucks and lots of small, towable wagons) but it was a fresh set of supplies that almost brought me to a stop. In between two lower slung structures there were hundreds of rolls of barbed wire — all in neat lines, all freshly stacked.

The Swiss bunker mentality, with the shelters that are still operational in many buildings (though often packed with wine, documents and skis that will never get used again) and the occasionally heavy-handed border guards, has always felt at once quaint, menacing and oddly reassuring. All that barbed wire positioned near the Italian frontier made me wonder if the government in Bern knows something that the rest of the world doesn’t . . .

Tyler Brûlé is editor-in-chief of Monocle magazine. He will be speaking on life in the Fast Lane at the FT Weekend Festival on Saturday September 2

Photograph: Alamy