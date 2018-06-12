Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

AFP © Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump at the start of the first meeting between a sitting US president and North Korean counterpart, as the pair endeavour to end a decades-long nuclear stand-off.

AFP © Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images

Koreans watch live footage of the summit between at a railway station in Seoul. Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s president, said after the meeting had started: “Perhaps the minds of our people are on Singapore. I too spent a sleepless night . . . I ardently hope for a successful meeting that brings us complete denuclearisation and peace.”

AFP © Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump shook hands once again ahead of a private meeting with only their translators present. Mr Trump was optimistic that the talks would prove productive, saying: “We’re going to have a great discussion and I think tremendous success.” Mr Kim, speaking via a translator, said: “It wasn’t easy to come to this point. I came here after overcoming all obstacles.”

Reuters © US Government via Reuters

Members of the US delegation, including US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, right, and John Bolton, national security adviser, left, and North Korean advisers watch a television screen showing the meeting.

© Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Mr Trump and Mr Kim sit down with their respective delegations for the US-North Korea summit, following a private discussion that kicked off the historic meeting between the leaders.

AFP © Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

Employees at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo watch the meeting. The US dollar strengthened against its Asian peers in the lead-up to the summit on Tuesday, with equities across the region broadly higher once the summit had begun.

AFP © Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Korean-Americans make a toast at a party to watch the Trump-Kim Singapore summit in Koreatown, Los Angeles.