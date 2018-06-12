Listen to this article
Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump at the start of the first meeting between a sitting US president and North Korean counterpart, as the pair endeavour to end a decades-long nuclear stand-off.
Koreans watch live footage of the summit between at a railway station in Seoul. Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s president, said after the meeting had started: “Perhaps the minds of our people are on Singapore. I too spent a sleepless night . . . I ardently hope for a successful meeting that brings us complete denuclearisation and peace.”
Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump shook hands once again ahead of a private meeting with only their translators present. Mr Trump was optimistic that the talks would prove productive, saying: “We’re going to have a great discussion and I think tremendous success.” Mr Kim, speaking via a translator, said: “It wasn’t easy to come to this point. I came here after overcoming all obstacles.”
Members of the US delegation, including US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, right, and John Bolton, national security adviser, left, and North Korean advisers watch a television screen showing the meeting.
Mr Trump and Mr Kim sit down with their respective delegations for the US-North Korea summit, following a private discussion that kicked off the historic meeting between the leaders.
Employees at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo watch the meeting. The US dollar strengthened against its Asian peers in the lead-up to the summit on Tuesday, with equities across the region broadly higher once the summit had begun.
Korean-Americans make a toast at a party to watch the Trump-Kim Singapore summit in Koreatown, Los Angeles.