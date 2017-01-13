From Russia with bluff: Social media strategy sows confusion

In a viral video circulating online, a man wearing a fur hat emblazoned with the Soviet army logo is filmed joking around in a room of the upmarket Moscow hotel at the centre of lurid claims about US president-elect Donald Trump.

The slick production was published on Thursday by In the Now,a video channel with nearly 1.3m Facebook fans that promises to bring alternatives to “stories the mainstream media has already beamed into your brain on the way to work”.

The clip was meant to titillate. But many of those watching may have been unaware that In the Now is part of RT — the Russian English-language network that US intelligence services accuse of being part of an “influence campaign” ordered by President Vladimir Putin to swing the US presidential election for Mr Trump.

The declassified US intelligence report devoted more than twice as much space to RT — better known by its former moniker, Russia Today — than to the hack and leak of Democratic party emails, which US intelligence services blamed on Russia with “high confidence”.

In their assessment, the Kremlin deployed RT and sister news site Sputnik to “advance its longstanding desire to undermine the US-led liberal order” by attacking Hillary Clinton, the Democratic party candidate, as the embodiment of a corrupt oligarchy with a stranglehold on American politics.

The report said RT’s efforts were a key element of the campaign, which used “a mix of agents of influence, cut-outs, front organisations, and false-flag operations”.

But the surprising focus on RT and lack of evidence to support the hacking allegations drew derision in Moscow. “Dear CIA! What you wrote here is a complete failure,” Margarita Simonyan, RT’s editor, wrote on her blog. “The case isn’t made, the sources aren’t named, the intelligence is old and/or false, the report’s school-level. In our spy school you’d be flogged for such shoddy work.”

RT’s mix of anti-establishment voices from left and right, support for Russian policy in the Ukrainian conflict and heavy dose of wild conspiracy theories has long perplexed western politicians as to how to react.

Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham have called for further sanctions on Moscow, as well as increased funding for Voice of America and Radio Free Europe, the US’s Cold War-era “counterpropaganda” media outlets. Late last year, the European Parliament passed a resolution urging the EU to “respond to information warfare by Russia” in the form of RT and Sputnik, which it said were tools of “hostile propaganda”.

RT’s push in viral video projects such as In The Now has fed accusations from western officials that Russia is seeking to ride the wave of “fake news” on social media outlets that has helped power anti-establishment movements.

RT is technically an independent non-profit organisation and claims to be editorially independent. But the recent opprobrium has been a boon for Ms Simonyan, one of Russia’s most senior journalists who has a direct line to the Kremlin on her desk. Weeks after the European Parliament resolution, Moscow approved an extra Rbs1.22bn (about $20m) in funding for a long-shelved French-language channel.

Yet there are also reasons to believe that RT’s effectiveness in spreading Russian propaganda may be overstated.

The channel claims to reach 700m people worldwide, but captures less than 0.5 per cent of the UK television audience and does not participate in Nielsen TV ratings in the US.

RT is proud of being the first TV channel to crack 1bn views on YouTube, but 81 per cent of its output is repurposed material from third parties that has little or nothing to do with Russia or RT’s core mission.

Ellen Mickiewicz, a professor at Duke University in the US, points out that only 1 per cent of RT’s exposure on YouTube is politically related — the channel’s most watched video is of a meteorite crashing into Russia’s Ural Mountains in 2013.

Ms Simonyan insists RT is a serious news channel that does not rely on gimmicky videos to gain viewers and says In the Now — which recently asked viewers to “sit back, relax and enjoy some mesmerising sheep” — is editorially independent.

And although RT and Sputnik’s output occasionally gains traction among Mr Trump’s “alt-right” supporters, it is also far less prominent there than alt-right mainstays such as Breitbart, InfoWars and the myriad Facebook pages trafficking in made-up stories.

Vasily Gatov, a Russian media researcher at the Annenberg Center at the University of Southern California, says RT’s real achievement has been to poison the well of western discourse. “RT as a broadcast operation is a failure — it’s a bad channel. As a PR weapon [or] a syringe to insert poisonous ideas into the veins of western media, it’s very successful,” he says.

He cautions western policymakers against playing Russia’s game and taking the threat too seriously. “Overestimation is probably more dangerous than underestimation,” he adds. “Russian intelligence is very good at reflective control games, because they invented them.”