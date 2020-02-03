Panasonic’s battery venture with Tesla has eked out a quarterly profit for the first time, providing some relief for the Japanese company that has so far failed to make its $1.6bn bet on the US electric car pioneer pay.

Hirokazu Umeda, Panasonic’s chief financial officer, said losses at the battery plant it operates with Tesla in Nevada, had been staunched as higher production volumes had cut the cost of raw materials.

“By next year, we hope profits will stabilise,” Mr Umeda said at a briefing on Monday.

The improving fortunes of the business echoed strong results last week from Tesla, which delivered its first back-to-back net quarter profits as the group prepares to ramp up production for its new Model Y crossover utility vehicle.

The turnround comes at a crucial moment for Panasonic after Chinese battery maker CATL confirmed on Monday that it had signed a supply agreement with Tesla. Panasonic became an exclusive supplier of lithium-ion electric battery cells for Tesla’s Model 3 car after investing in the $5bn “gigafactory” in the US.

Overall, Panasonic’s operating profit rose 2.9 per cent to ¥100.4bn ($925m) in the third quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, as the stronger performance from its joint venture with Tesla helped offset a decline in sales of factory automation sensors and capacitors in China.

The gigafactory in Nevada has struggled to raise its production since it launched in 2017, and relations soured between the two partners. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has previously blamed the Japanese company for constraining Model 3 production.

Part of Panasonic’s frustration over the factory has been the mismatch between sales of Tesla vehicles and Mr Musk’s aggressive plan to build new plants in China and Germany, according to people close familiar with the matter.

Another serious issue for the joint venture had been an industry-wide shortage of battery engineers, which the company said was resolved in December.

Panasonic was not involved in a new battery plant for Tesla in China, with Mr Umeda stressing that the Japanese company would remain focused on demand at the Nevada gigafactory for the Model 3 and Model Y.

He said Panasonic was “not too concerned” about losing exclusivity after Tesla signed deals with South Korea’s LG Chem and China’s CATL.

Asked about the impact of coronavirus, Mr Umeda said “we cannot yet foresee the impact”, and that Panasonic was exploring alternative production sites as part of a contingency plan. “But tough conditions in China are expected to continue,” he added.