The ceasefire will end an 11-day conflict that has killed at least 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire that would end an 11-day conflict that has claimed the lives of at least 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis. And WeWork’s losses almost quadrupled to $2.1bn in the first quarter of this year as the co-working company haemorrhaged more than a quarter of its members and shelled out hundreds of millions of dollars to restructure its property portfolio, and the FT’s Rob Armstrong talks about quantitative easing and stock prices.





Israel and Hamas agree a ceasefire after 11 days of fighting

https://www.ft.com/content/8aa0bee9-85e7-4cdf-82d5-e23475312f1c





WeWork loses $2.1bn and a quarter of its members as lockdowns bite

https://www.ft.com/content/60ea2f72-586f-4f3e-b153-3455b93539b8

Rob Armstrong Unhedged: QE and stock prices

https://www.ft.com/content/2db4a985-e053-4322-91b3-6c9793fd1c6c

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.