Private-equity groups advance in $7bn auction for Unilever spreads business

A handful of private-equity groups have advanced to the second round of bidding in a contested $7bn auction for Unilever’s spreads business.

According to multiple people informed on the situation, Apollo Global Management and KKR have made it through to the second round.

A consortium including Bain Capital is also thought to have advanced in the auction.

Private-equity groups made up the bulk of interested parties in the bidding for the spreads business, which includes brands like Flora and has fallen out of favour at Unilever as consumers opt for more natural food products.

Blackstone and CVC, which were also bidding for the unit of Unilever, are out of the race, the people said. KKR had been looking to bid with Singapore’s GIC.

Unilever has asked for interested buyers for the entire unit, which is spread over 60 countries, and for regional packages. The Anglo-Dutch group put the business up for sale this year as part of a series of promises to investors to boost its performance after the failed $143bn bid from Kraft Heinz left it looking vulnerable.

Unilever declined to comment. Bidders who did not make through to the second round are not prohibited from making a fresh bid, one person added. Unilever is also holding out the possibility that it could opt for a public offering of the spreads business if it believes it can get a higher price.

Private equity firms are particularly keen on buying units from large corporations because they believe they can run businesses more efficiently, cut costs where needed and add new geographies to seek growth.

AkzoNobel has also put its specialty chemicals unit up for sale, and Sanofi is selling a drug unit. Both auctions have attracted interest from private equity.