John McDonnell has told the City of London that it faces a worse threat from a “mishandled Brexit” by the Conservatives than from Labour’s proposals for higher taxes and greater intervention in business.

The shadow chancellor, an avowed Marxist, has in the past said, perhaps only half in jest, that he wanted to bring down the capitalist system.

But now, in his latest attempt to present a more pragmatic image, he told City executives in a speech at Bloomberg’s headquarters that they would have “a seat at the policymaking table”.

“When we go into government, we will go into government together: I’m tempted to say, thank you comrades, thank you,” he said.

Mr McDonnell has repeatedly said in recent months that there are no “tricks” up his sleeve: at the London Chamber of Commerce in February, in an FT interview and again in Thursday’s speech. He said he wanted to forge a positive “new relationship” with the finance sector.

For the people I have been meeting over the past two years, if they are readers of some of our more excitable newspapers, they expect to be meeting a raving extremist who is about to nationalise their company and send them on a re-education course somewhere up North

Some business people still question his candour, saying in private that it has not been easy securing one-to-one meetings with the shadow chancellor. Instead he prefers large group gatherings.

Many are also uneasy about Labour’s plans for much higher business taxes, nationalisations and corporate governance proposals. His early choice for shadow City minister, Richard Burgon, seemed uninterested in building close ties with the City — although the incumbent, Jonathan Reynolds, has been more active.

Mr McDonnell choose to address the scepticism head-on by admitting that many in the audience would not be “overjoyed” at paying more income tax, corporation tax or a new financial transaction tax.

But he said he would make “no excuses” for wanting to build an economy that was both more prosperous and more fair.

He also said that executives could talk directly to his team rather than absorbing “rumour or scaremongering” through some of the media.

“For the people I have been meeting over the past two years, if they are readers of some of our more excitable newspapers, they expect to be meeting a raving extremist who is about to nationalise their company and send them on a re-education course somewhere up North,” he said.

“Our proposals for reform will never find favour with absolutely everyone,” Mr McDonnell said. “I make no apology for believing in the need for finance to serve the wider economy rather than becoming the over-powerful master of everything else.”

But he said most executives agree that Britain needs better public services and more investment. “Most people recognise with us the need for large scale investment in our infrastructure and in new technology and in human capital.”

The shadow chancellor said that financial groups were right to be concerned about the government plans for Brexit given reports that a “bare bones deal for our finance sector” was now being considered by ministers. “This is happening because we have a government that places appeasing hardline Brexiters above winning the best possible deal for this country,” he said.

In the longer term, he predicted challenges for the sector from the pace of technological change, suggesting that the combination of big data and finance would pose fresh challenges for regulators, companies and society.

The Financial Stability Board had highlighted the new forms of systemic risk associated with AI and machine learning in finance, he said — requiring fresh regulation.