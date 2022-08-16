REPEAT: Are you working to live, or living to work? Followers of the FIRE movement (Financial Independence Retire Early) budget carefully so they can invest a greater proportion of their take-home pay. Is a life of extreme frugality worth the extra years of financial freedom later on - and how could you apply the principles of FIRE to your own finances?

This week, Claer helps listeners Amy and Rory on their FIRE journey, with expert tips from Mr Money Mustache, AKA the US blogger Pete Adeney, and Kristian Danielson, the person behind the r/FIREUK subreddit.

Money Clinic is presented by Claer Barrett and produced by Persis Love. Manuela Saragosa is the executive producer and the sound engineer is Breen Turner. The original music is by Metaphor Music.

Further reading:

Mr Money Mustache’s blog: https://www.mrmoneymustache.com/

You can get involved in the FIREUK subreddit here: https://www.reddit.com/r/FIREUK/

If you want to get started in investing, listen to our previous episode: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3vrvbPLIxReR2ACvgH9q6t?si=WAdkHgdwRlKlLoXa9bAOGg&dl_branch=1&nd=1

Claer’s free-to-read column about the problems with FIRE is here: https://www.ft.com/content/f4283596-c967-11e9-a1f4-3669401ba76f

And her column about active vs. passive funds is here: https://www.ft.com/content/c2e9abd0-0edd-4805-b1ab-d55b661c24de

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love and Philippa Goodrich. Executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music

Our GDPR privacy policy was updated on August 8, 2022. Visit acast.com/privacy for more information.