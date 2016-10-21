What financial treasures and terrors lurk in your attic?

Recently I was in my loft looking for some old family photo albums, when I came across a box of old bank and credit card statements from the 1990s. I’m very well organised financially, so I moved the box to my study for shredding. I find clearing out old paperwork highly cathartic, akin to a sense of cleansing and closure.

Over the 25 years that I was a financial adviser, I couldn’t always be sure my new clients felt the same, since they often lacked clarity about their current financial situation. This was invariably due to chaotic or non-existent organisation, arising from a plethora of pensions, insurance policies, investments, savings accounts, tax and legal documents.

Keeping on top of what you have financially may not be your idea of fun. It’s natural to prefer doing interesting activities rather than dealing with boring administration. Financial organisation requires effort today for an unquantified benefit some time in the future, which is why many of us avoid dealing with it. Being financially disorganised can be symptomatic of a wider sense of denial or disengagement from one’s personal finances, sometimes caused by deep-seated psychological views about money.

Financial “stuff” can weigh you down emotionally because it represents complexity, obligations, responsibilities, difficult financial decisions, bad spending habits, getting older or your eventual demise. Feelings of shame, guilt or embarrassment at having tardy financial organisation can eat away at your sense of control. But the more you can simplify and bring order to your finances, the better you’ll feel.

I remember a new client called Bob who engaged my firm some years ago. One day, a tea chest arrived in our office containing Bob’s personal financial papers going back 30 years. It took two members of staff a week to sort, shred, file, scan and organise everything so we could understand what he had.

We sent Bob just a handful of papers which he needed to retain, together with electronic access to all his relevant personal financial information and an archive of scanned documents. Bob said that sorting out his financial stuff was a real weight off his mind and he felt happier, more confident and organised than he had in years. And this was before we had done any analysis or given him any formal financial advice on how he might improve his situation.

For many people getting and staying financially well organised is as important as knowing they have enough money to live their desired lifestyle. While there are plenty of companies that want to help you manage your investments, few are interested in helping you manage your financial paperwork and information.

The most valuable service that my own financial adviser provides (yes, even I have an adviser) is an online financial organisation system called, aptly, Organised. They offer three levels, depending on the complexity of the client’s affairs: Simply, Standard and Super Organised.

An administrator from the adviser firm helps set up each client’s personal records and imports copies of financial and legal documents. There is a facility to share documents securely with a third party, such as an accountant or lawyer. The system can also include information on things such as the financial filing dates of unquoted trading companies in which you may have a minority interest, to remind you or your accountant to check that these have in fact been filed by the people running those businesses.

The system is far better than anything I could have created myself and is well worth the annual fee. It’s a good way to establish a professional relationship with a financial adviser, before incurring the time and expense of taking formal advice. This type of service also gives me confidence that my wife and her financial adviser have a complete view of our family’s financial situation, which would be invaluable in the event of my incapacity or death.

Back to me and those old credit card statements. As I had almost finished feeding the statements into my shredder I noticed on one that there was a monthly charge for payment protection insurance (PPI). Until that point, I was not aware that I had ever had PPI and I couldn’t recall ever buying it.

I submitted a claim to the credit card company to investigate the sale of PPI to me all those years ago. Three weeks later I received confirmation from the bank that I had indeed been mis-sold PPI in the 1990s and they enclosed a cheque for a five figure amount as compensation.

If I hadn’t filed those statements years ago and then decided recently to get organised and destroy them, I’d never have realised — and would never have received this very welcome piece of financial compensation. While you may not receive a windfall as a result of getting on top of your financial information, you’ll get an even bigger benefit — the confidence of knowing what you’ve got and what it all means. In the meantime, I’ve got a loft to clear out.

Simple tips for simplifying your finances 1. General Insurance — Consider using a single high value policy which covers all your properties, cars, wine collection, high value possession, travel (including business and winter sports), resulting in one renewal date, one policy schedule, one payment and one claim process; 2. Investments — Consider holding your investments and tax wrappers, such as Isas and pensions, on one investment platform. Spouse’s and children’s accounts can also be linked and all accessed via one login and statements in electronic format; 3. Life insurance — Investigate whether you could use a single life policy to replace several old policies. A Relevant Life Policy (RLP) is a special type of tax-free life insurance benefit for employees that employers (which could be your own company) can take out, allowing tax relief on premiums; 4. Cash — National Savings & Investments (NS&I) products are simple, reasonably competitive and 100 per cent backed by the UK government, so consider consolidating several savings accounts into suitable savings accounts with NSI online; 5. Get organised — Find a financial adviser who offers an online financial organisation and document storage systems without obliging you to engage them for financial planning or investment management.

Jason Butler is a personal finance expert and former financial adviser. Twitter: @jbthewealthman