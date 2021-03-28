This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Fiscal policy

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

The case for taxing the rich more

Briefly outline Adam Smith’s ‘canons of taxation.’

Draw and explain the Laffer curve.

Less than a decade ago, the UK had a 50% top rate of income tax. Evaluate the case for the reintroduction of a similar rate.

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College