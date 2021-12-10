This article is an on-site version of our Moral Money newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox. Visit our Moral Money hub for all the latest ESG news, opinion and analysis from around the FT

Can a company be considered socially responsible if the chief executive earns hundreds of times more than the median employee?

That’s one of the uncomfortable questions raised by the first item in this special edition of Moral Money, written by Patrick Temple-West and based on a data analysis by our colleagues Amanda Chu and Christine Zhang.

The story is inspired by a provocative thought experiment. The average American thinks that the heads of big US companies earn about $1m a year — a huge underestimate. But if chief executives did actually have to scrape by on that meagre sum, with the difference pumped back into the wider pay pool, by how much could their colleagues’ living standards improve?

The findings are striking. At more than a dozen companies, reducing the CEO’s package to $1m in 2020 would have freed up enough money to boost other employees’ pay by more than a tenth.

Today’s pay-focused edition comes amid growing focus on this governance issue. In 1965, CEOs of big US companies were awarded pay packages worth about 15 times that of the typical non-managerial worker, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Today, the ratio is well over 200 to 1.

While executive pay has been on the rise elsewhere, the US is in a league of its own. An analysis last year by Willis Towers Watson found that among 429 big global companies surveyed, US CEOs earned about twice as much as their European counterparts, and almost eight times the sums earned by CEOs in Japan.

That has contributed to a wider trend of rising inequality that is a hot political topic amid the growing emphasis on business’s social impact.

Are the pay packages of today’s CEOs a fair reflection of the value they add? Or has something gone badly wrong? Let us know your opinion at moralmoneyreply@ft.com. (Simon Mundy)

Employees miss out on executives’ pandemic pay-off

It was in northern Italy, in February 2020, that the popcorn first stopped popping for cinema operator AMC Entertainment. Within weeks, all 950 of its theatres around the world were closed, and nearly 25,000 of its employees were furloughed as the Covid-19 pandemic raged. But while many cinema workers struggled without pay for much of the year, the pandemic fuelled a windfall for Adam Aron, AMC chief executive.

The board — which Aron chairs, as is common practice among listed US companies — awarded him a $5m bonus for leading the business through the coronavirus crisis. The company also brought forward bonus stock awards for executives and waived certain performance targets “in recognition of management’s extraordinary efforts in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

In total, Aron received a package worth $20.9m in 2020, more than double the $9.7m he made the year before. By contrast, AMC’s median worker — a US theatre employee who was furloughed for five months — earned only $5,503, according to company regulatory filings. The contrast drove a sharp rebuke from AMC’s shareholders, one-third of whom voted against the board’s executive pay decisions at its last shareholder meeting.

AMC’s staff were hit unusually hard last year, but it is far from the only company facing investor pushback on its high executive pay. A record number of companies failed to receive a majority of shareholder support for pay packages this proxy season, including AT&T, IBM, Starbucks and Walgreens.

AMC is among the companies whose extreme pay disparity was highlighted by a data analysis conducted by the FT’s Amanda Chu and Christine Zhang.

The analysis showed how much of the total pay pool at the biggest US companies went to their CEOs — and how much difference it would make if the wages were divided more evenly.

What would workers make if the CEO earned only $1m a year?

A high-profile 2016 study by academics at Stanford Business School found that the typical American believed chief executives at big US companies earned about $1m a year. In fact, this is about a tenth of the actual average figure at Fortune 500 companies, and a small fraction of the amount earned by the best-paid corporate leaders. While $1m in annual pay would now seem miserly to many top business people, just 0.4 per cent of US families earn more than this amount, according to September data from the Joint Committee on Taxation.

The FT’s analysis aims to shed new light on this subject by asking a simple but revealing hypothetical question: if the CEOs of big companies were in fact paid $1m a year, how much more could businesses pay the rest of their workforce?

The FT conducted its analysis on 223 of the largest publicly traded US companies by revenue using data from two sources: Equilar, a pay consultancy that tracks the top pay packages for companies with revenues above $1bn, and the Fortune 100 list for 2020, which ranks companies by total revenue. In line with the approach taken by US securities regulators, the analysis valued stock and options awards in full on the date they were granted, even if they were conditional upon future performance targets.

The analysis found that AMC was among at least 13 public US companies that could have increased pay for their median worker by 10 per cent or more in 2020, if the chief executive’s package had been cut to $1m and the difference redistributed. Another 110 US companies could have reduced the CEO’s pay to $1m and given each worker at least an additional $400. That’s a sum frequently cited in discussions of economic inequality, after the Federal Reserve said more than a third of Americans would struggle to pay an unexpected bill of that amount.

The findings highlight a widening divide between executive and employee pay — one that Democrats in Washington have targeted. Congressional Democrats including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have proposed new taxes on companies with CEO-to-median worker pay ratios of more than 50 to 1, a measure that would hit all of the companies in the FT sample. The highest penalty would hit companies such as AMC, General Electric and Walmart, which have CEO-to-median pay ratios of more than 500 to 1.

“Workers are getting stiffed while CEOs are flying high,” said Democratic senator Chris Van Hollen, one of the sponsors of the “tax excessive CEO pay” bill. “This [legislation] is an effort to try to ensure that more of our workers get the benefit of their labour,” he told us. “I would encourage shareholders to pressure management and the CEO to increase the compensation for workers.”

The Children’s Place also furloughed thousands of full-time and part-time workers during the pandemic. Much like AMC’s Aron, the kids’ clothing chain’s chief executive Jane Elfers was still paid a bonus in 2020, earning $15.7m, up from $12.2m in 2019. Had her pay been cut to $1m, the company could have paid each employee an additional $1,100 — 12 per cent of their median salary.

This year, the New Jersey-based retailer failed to secure majority shareholder support for its executive pay for 2020.

The Children’s Place did not respond to requests for comment.

A worsening problem

Since the 2008-09 financial crisis, US public companies have been required to publish annually a pay ratio that compares how much their chief executive makes compared with their median employee. The median pay ratio for the largest 200 US companies by revenue was 274 to 1 in 2020, according to Equilar, up from 245 to 1 in 2019 for the same set of companies thanks largely to special awards.

CEO pay has been rising faster than employees’ income for decades. But the disparity is attracting fresh attention from employees, investors and others at a time when most companies have espoused a “stakeholder capitalism” agenda.

The starkest case study highlighted by the analysis was Oklahoma-based Paycom, which specialises in payroll management software. Paycom’s board — which is chaired by founder and chief executive Chad Richison — awarded Richison a total pay package worth $211m, boosted by a one-off long-term incentive plan. Had he earned only $1m in 2020, the spare $210m would have been enough to increase the pay of every other Paycom worker by 59.5 per cent (even if only through conditional awards similar to those given to Richison).

Paycom has pointed out that Richison’s special 2020 package will be paid out gradually over the next 10 years, and only if the company’s share price performs very strongly. But such “performance-linked” schemes have been a key driver of executives’ rising rewards in recent years.

In August, the Economic Policy Institute, a liberal-leaning Washington think-tank, published an analysis of CEOs’ “realised compensation” at the biggest 350 US companies — that is, the pay they actually received each year, including the vesting of stock awards and the cashing in of options. From 1978 to 2020, this grew by 1,322 per cent, in real terms. The incomes of non-management-level workers in the same industries increased by an average of 18 per cent over the same period.

“Income inequality is the result of a leadership culture that has grown obsessed with maximising short-term financial results for shareholders and forgot that a business cannot be sustainable if it neglects the interest of other key stakeholders — including its own employees,” said Matteo Tonello, a managing director at The Conference Board, a US think-tank.

Rather than cap CEO pay and redistribute the cash, a better approach to addressing the inequality problem would be “to curb the exponential growth of equity grants”, he said. “Problems of inequality are fuelled by an extravagant use of equity grants to compensate only a select group of employees.”

During the worst of the pandemic, “we had a vulnerable workforce that needed a lot of help”, said Sarah Anderson, global economy project director at the Institute for Policy Studies.

Chief executives whose pay was “so out in the stratosphere” ended up living “lives that are very much disconnected from the lives of their employees”, she said. “Is that a healthy way to lead a company when you are living in a bubble?” (Patrick Temple-West)

Starbucks’ workers call out chief’s pay in union drive

Executive pay was on the minds of one group of employees in upstate New York as they campaigned to unionise the first Starbucks stores in the US.

Chief executive Kevin Johnson made almost $15m in total compensation last year, but some storefront workers say they don’t make a living wage.

“After working for Starbucks for 12 years, I only make $24,000 a year,” Sam Amato, a shift supervisor in New York, told Moral Money. “That isn’t enough to live on.”

In Buffalo, New York, six hours north-west of New York City, baristas voted yesterday to unionise their first store, after employees’ frustration with management came to a head during the pandemic.

While three stores were set to vote yesterday, only one Starbucks location voted to unionise. A second location voted 12-8 against forming a union and officials were unable to determine the result of an election at a third store due to ballot validity issues.

Retail and restaurant workers have left the industry at unprecedented rates this year, as many “essential workers” received low pay and few benefits, despite their jobs putting them at high risk of Covid-19 infection. Meanwhile, Johnson’s pay is over 1,200 times more than Starbucks’ median wage employee — a main sticking point of the Buffalo workers’ union drive.

Starbucks does offer storefront workers benefits that are uncommon in the service industry. All employees receive healthcare benefits and can study online at Arizona State University for free. But the union drive shows even progressive workplaces are not immune to anger over the yawning CEO-worker pay gap.

“Starbucks does have some great benefits. Better than most,” Amato said.

Still, workers weren’t convinced that Johnson’s pay package was justified when they were the ones serving up frappuccinos in the middle of a pandemic. (Kristen Talman)

Smart reads

Companies too often rely on short-term perks to reward executives, argues FCLTGlobal, a pay consultancy. By replacing bonus conditions that drive short-term behaviour, businesses can “take a first step towards implementing longer-term remuneration plan design”.

Long-term incentive bonus provisions seem like a good way to reward executives for success. But these metrics can be gamed and fudged, argues Alex Edmans, a finance professor at London Business School. Companies should consider eliminating the long-term bonus plans “and move towards paying the CEO in cash and shares (with a long holding period)”.