In one of his first interviews after being elected US president, Donald Trump bemoaned the proliferation of Mercedes-Benz cars on New York’s Fifth Avenue.

“How many Chevrolets do you see in Germany?,” he asked, saying the car trade between the US and Europe was a “one-way street”.

What Mr Trump did not know, or acknowledge, is that Mercedes-owner Daimler has one of the highest-value car plants in the US.

The company is among a wave of international carmakers that have set up factories in the US as sales climb in the country.

Last year sales of “international” brands in the US — companies other than Ford, General Motors or Fiat Chrysler — overtook those of their American rivals. The gap has since widened.

Mass-market players from Japan and South Korea have extended their footprints, setting up large plants in the US that employ tens of thousands of workers.

One of Mr Trump’s aims in sparking trade disputes — from the rewriting of its deal with Mexico and Canada to the trade war with China — was to bring manufacturing back to the US rust belt, whose blue-collar voters helped propel him to power.

Such conflicts play havoc with the car industry’s business model of shipping parts and cars all over the world.

Even the Detroit manufacturers rely on a wealth of international suppliers. Ford, GM and FCA have an average US content count of 38 per cent, although this remains well above the average of 13 per cent from other brands.

Yet the trade war, despite its aims, has resulted in very few specific actions that have benefited the US.

While Ford cancelled plans to import a version of its Focus car made in China, BMW has shunted production of some previously US-made models destined for the Chinese market to China itself — not the outcome Mr Trump was seeking.

Job cuts across the sector, which is facing a contraction in its largest markets as the deeply cyclical industry slows following years of strong growth, add to the woe for carmakers with US plants whether the home players stationed near Detroit or their international rivals.

About 38,000 jobs have been lost across the global industry since the start of the year, although American carmakers are more sensitive to US losses than those overseas.

Ford had been cutting headcount internationally for months — restructuring Europe and Latin America, and even shunting dozens of overseas executives out of China — but chief executive Jim Hackett sent a global update to staff on the job losses only when beginning to axe US roles.

GM has been on a face-saving mission after announcing the closure of its Lordstown facility, one of four sites the carmaker plans to close as it shifts away from passenger cars.

The group even entered talks for the site to be taken over by Workhorse, a serially lossmaking start-up that has suffered repeated warranty issues, in a bid to try to salvage political capital.

It worked. Mr Trump praised GM boss Mary Barra and the site’s would-be buyer, claiming victory for his agenda of promoting American jobs — whatever the facts.