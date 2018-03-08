Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

The Financial Times today launches its sixth annual Women in Business competition in partnership with the 30% Club — which campaigns to improve women’s representation in boardrooms and at senior management level — and Henley Business School (above).

The winner will be announced at the FT’s Women at the Top summit on September 20 in London, to which all finalists will be invited.

The prize is a fully funded-place on Henley’s part-time Executive or Flexible Executive MBA courses (21 months and 30 months, respectively).

The competition is open to both men and women who have relevant experience in the workplace, either in managing a team, running a project or planning strategy. To win a Henley scholarship, answer this question in no more than 800 words: “The evolution of women’s careers over the past century is disappointingly slow. Is it time for more revolutionary approaches?”

An edited version of the essay may appear in the FT.

The winner last year was Elizabeth Garber for her essay addressing the question: “Can gender diverse leadership help ensure that technology is used to benefit society?”

Entries must be sent to mba@henley.ac.uk by May 21, 2018. Terms and conditions can be found at hly.ac/WiLscholarship.