Last week it was revealed that the new European Commission plans to revise the EU’s fiscal rules. The eurozone is in dire need of better fiscal policy, so a fresh look should be welcomed. But not too soon. Nearly all revisions to the rules first enshrined in the Maastricht treaty in 1992 seem to have created more problems than they solved. So let’s not rejoice just yet. What is needed is not a revision but an overhaul.

In 1992, the average ratio of debt to gross domestic product in the eurozone was just above 60 per cent and the 10-year German Bund yielded 7.8 per cent. Today, average eurozone debt is more than 80 per cent of GDP and the yield on the same Bund is well below zero. Without looking any further, these numbers tell us two things. First, the rules have not been effective at all in containing debt ratios below 60 per cent, as intended. Indeed, the four essential rules have been violated by a large majority of members for most of the time since 1999. Second, the world’s asset holders are so starved for the safety of government debt that instead of getting paid handsomely they are now content to be charged for such lending.

These two reasons alone would make a strong case for a shake-up. But there are more. The fiscal rules are widely documented to have led, more often than not, to policies that add fuel to expansions and pain to recessions. And capital spending is now much lower than pre-2007. As the rules grew in complexity and opacity over the years, they also fuelled Eurosceptic sentiment in both “austere” and “profligate” countries. The European Commission was accused by both sides of abuse of discretionary powers in its enforcement.

Last, after a decade of relying almost exclusively on monetary policy to support the economy, the eurozone has a central bank severely constrained in its ability to do more, even as the economy is slowing down. As such, it needs a functioning fiscal policy more than ever. The route of further fiscal integration appears to face insuperable political roadblocks. That leaves national fiscal policies as essentially the only game in town. Hence the urgency of having rules that allow them to play that role.

So what to do? Many valuable technical improvements have been proposed. But what is needed today is primarily simplification, and a threefold shift in the philosophy underpinning the rules: first, from arbitrary debt and deficit ceilings to a broader concept of long-term debt sustainability that takes account of the current and likely future ultra-low level of interest rates and the quality of spending. For example, there isn’t a single eurozone member that doesn’t need a significant increase in capital spending to support the energy transition the EU has committed to. Persistently not undertaking it should fail the quality test.

Second, the focus needs to encompass both the eurozone-wide, and the national, level. Then when, in aggregate, the eurozone needs a looser fiscal stance and monetary policy is severely constrained, those members with more space for stimulus should be expected to undertake it.

Third, we need a shift away from sanctions that have proved sterile and poisonous. Where, then, would discipline come from? From markets — and for this to operate, continued transparency is essential, broadly on the same basis as today under the European Semester system of policy co-ordination. Supplemented by automatic qualification to the eurozone’s risk-sharing mechanisms when the high-level goals are met.

EU growth and the appetite for further integration will benefit far more from such a fiscal framework than from blind adherence to one-size-fits-all numerical targets enforced without political legitimacy. And ultimately, that’s all that should matter.

The writer is deputy head of the official institutions group at BlackRock and a former IMF official