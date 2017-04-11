MoneyGram rejects rival’s claims about Chinese bid

MoneyGram has rejected claims that a proposed takeover of the US money transfer company by a Chinese payments group would pose a risk to US national security, rebutting claims made by Euronet, a Kansas-based rival trying to gatecrash the deal.

Alex Holmes, chief executive of MoneyGram, said the allegations made by his counterpart at Euronet in an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday were “simply untrue”.

Mike Brown, Euronet’s chief executive, said the takeover bid by Ant Financial, whose investors include Chinese state-backed funds and Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, had little chance of winning US security clearance given the proximity of many MoneyGram vendors to US military bases.

The public fight comes at an awkward time given that MoneyGram has agreed to hold talks with Euronet after determining that its US rival’s $940m offer could be superior to Ant’s, which offered $880m for the Dallas-based group.

In a letter to the FT in response to Euronet’s comments, Mr Holmes said “questions about our company’s ability to protect the personal data of military personnel should the merger between MoneyGram and Ant Financial be approved” were unfounded.

“The reality is that we collect and transmit a limited amount of personally identifiable information for most of our customers. This information is stored at our secure IT facility in the US. These practices will continue unchanged under our proposed merger with Ant Financial,” Mr Holmes wrote.

Euronet argued that the location of servers was “completely irrelevant to the security of data. It is access to the architecture of these servers, which the ultimate owner controls, that plays a central role in maintaining the protection of this data”.

MoneyGram said in response that it would remain subject to examinations and audits by US regulators while operating independently from Ant with respect to data collection.

Ant also attacked Euronet on Tuesday, arguing that the rival bidder was “actively encouraging political interference” in an effort to block the Chinese group’s proposed deal.

“Euronet derives only 28 per cent of its sales in the US and has avoided paying taxes in the US,” said Doug Feagin, Ant’s president. “Now, in contrast to Ant Financial’s plan to increase jobs in the US, Euronet is proposing to cut $60m in costs if it acquires MoneyGram . . . These are not patriotic facts.”

Mr Brown countered that Euronet plans to expand its workforce, adding that the company pays tax on revenue where it is earned.

“We routinely bring back cash earned in foreign markets, which has already been taxed by local entities at rates similar to the US federal tax, to pay down our debt held in the US,” Euronet said.

Several US politicians have raised concerns about Ant’s proposed takeover. Two US members of Congress urged the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (Cfius) to thoroughly investigate the Ant deal, saying it posed risks to the country’s national security and financial backbone.

Cfius, which is led by the US Treasury and brings together officials from other departments including the Pentagon and state department, has veto power over investments in the country if it concludes that national security is being threatened.

In recent years several Chinese deals have been aborted following Cfius investigations. Meanwhile, some US groups, such as chipmaker Fairchild, have accepted lower US takeover bids over higher offers from Chinese buyers as they feared that their deals would be blocked by Cfius.