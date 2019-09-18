Sirius Minerals remained under pressure as analysts and investors picked over potential financing solutions for its $5bn potash mine on the North York Moors.

Shares in the UK-listed miner halved during the previous session after the company pulled a $500m bond sale and a funding package unravelled.

They fell a further 12 per cent to 4p on Wednesday as analysts lowered price targets and cut forecasts.

The company now has a market value of £270m, around 20 per cent of the money it has already sunk into developing shafts and tunnels for the mine.

“Based on comments made in yesterday’s release and on the conference call the company appears to now be looking at ways of reallocating risk in the financing structure to appeal more to debt capital providers,” said Richard Knights of Liberum Capital, as he set a 9p target price.

“In a nutshell, this likely means annexing the high risk capital items (ie the shaft) from the bond by bringing on third party or strategic investors to finance it. This kind of solution could improve credit risk on a couple of fronts; by removing creditor exposure to the shaft which is perceived to be the highest risk component of the construction and possibly providing a level of strategic expertise and/or additional balance sheet strength.” Richard Knights

Crudely assuming a $500m share sale at 5p, Mr Knights said a strategic investor would end up with a 50 per cent beneficial stake in the Woodsmith potash mine.

Analysts at JPMorgan said shareholders faced two mains risks:

“First, the market will clearly price in either further equity calls from investors and/or reduction in ownership via a strategic selldown in the asset base. Second, project metrics used to underpin valuation models (eg first ore, operating costs etc) are now subject to change.” JPMorgan

In spite of the financing setback, Mr Knights of Liberum said the economics of the project remained compelling and Sirius would make an ideal target or strategic investment for a major mining business, agribusiness or sovereign wealth fund.

“In an environment void of projects that can move the needle for major companies, Woodsmith ticks most of the key investment criteria,” he said.

The biggest shareholder in Sirius — if convertible bonds are taken into account — is the Qatar Investment Authority.

In a staff memo seen by the Financial Times, Sirius chief executive Chris Fraser said there were a number of options to fund completion of the mine.

“We’ll be conducting a full strategic review with the help of our advisers, and I will update you all as soon as I’m able. In the meantime, we still have work to do and we must remain focused,” he said.

“I very much believe that we will find the path forward. I also hope it is obvious to everyone that, as always, we must scrutinise every penny we are spending and unless it is ‘mission critical’ we don’t do it.”