This week, a suit-establishment declarer-play hand often set for my intermediate students — but, for more advanced players, it is also a defence problem . . .

Bidding Dealer: South Love All North East South West — — 1S NB 2S NB 4S

On 10♦ lead, declarer realises that she has four losers: two hearts, 3♦ and 7♣. Her best chance is to try to establish dummy’s club suit. She wins trick 1; lays down A♣ and 7♣. Regaining the lead, she plays to 10♠ and ruffs a club in hand. Discovering that the suit has split 3-3, she can draw trumps finishing in dummy, and enjoy her two club winners on which she can discard her third heart and 3♦.

Although it is not easy to see, there is a way to thwart declarer. When East wins the second round of clubs with J♣, she must ask herself what South needs to fulfil her obvious suit-establishment plan. The answer is this: she needs to have drawn all the trumps before enjoying her club winners. She needs all three trumps in dummy to achieve this. Since ruffing a heart on the table is clearly not sufficient to make her contract, if East-West can force her to ruff in dummy prematurely, her crucial entry will be blown. Now, if East switches to 4♥, and West wins and continues hearts, declarer must ruff the third round in dummy. Now, when she tries to cash club winners from dummy, East ruffs, and South is left with one loser too many.