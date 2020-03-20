Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson significantly upped the UK’s action to tackle coronavirus this week with stringent new social distancing measures, while the chancellor unveiled a huge economic stimulus to keep the economy going. We also discuss the prospect of a London shutdown, how the NHS is coping and how Mr Johnson is coping with the crisis. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Sarah Neville and Robert Shrimsley. Produced by Anna Dedhar

