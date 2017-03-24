The EU at 60 has much to celebrate — and to do

The future treaty . . . has no chance of being agreed; if it were agreed it would have no chance of being ratified; and if it were ratified it would have no chance of being applied.”

The words attributed to Russell Bretherton, a British diplomat who then absented himself from the talks that led to the creation of the European Economic Community, are probably apocryphal. But that does not make them any less effective as a warning against undervaluing the European Union’s achievements.

EU leaders gathering in Rome today to mark the 60th anniversary of the bloc’s foundation have good cause for celebration. Despite the ambition of Europe’s founding fathers, it would have been hard to imagine in 1957 that the experiment in shared sovereignty would underpin the longest period of peace and prosperity in the continent’s history, adapting and expanding to deal with the challenges of post-Soviet transition and German reunification.

In important ways, however, the EU has become a victim of its own success. Enlargement has strained the bloc’s cohesion: Brussels must reconcile ever more disparate political and economic interests. The Commission’s accretion of responsibilities has not been matched by greater accountability, leading to resentment of the Brussels bureaucracy and calls for powers to be restored to member states.

Now, the EU must respond to huge challenges. Set aside the tail risk of Marine Le Pen winning the French presidency — which, if it materialised, would make all other concerns secondary. The EU faces a rising current of populist nationalism in the eastern half of the bloc that puts its democratic values in question. It must deal with Russian aggression and with the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean. The architecture of the eurozone does not work as well as it should and its economic recovery remains uneven. Greece’s debts are still unsustainable; and Britain’s departure will inevitably consume energy and alter the balance of power between member states.

It is not an overstatement to describe these as existential threats — and it is vital that the EU should overcome them, at a time when the US is stepping back from its role as guarantor of the postwar international order.

The good news, though, is that the sense of crisis is less acute than it was a year ago, when the migration crisis was at its peak. Brexit does not appear to be triggering further fragmentation. The eurozone economy is enjoying a much overdue upswing.

If national elections pass without mishap, there will be an opportunity to rebuild cohesion, on the traditional base of Franco-German partnership. Jean-Claude Juncker has sketched out alternative paths for integration, with the multi-speed approach often advocated by the UK ironically emerging as the most likely to win support.

Far more important will be rekindling public enthusiasm for the EU. The original architects of European union combined dry, technocratic pragmatism with a fervent belief, founded in personal experience, in Europe as a political project. This emotional attachment has largely been lost.

The EU must now win the affections of a younger generation that has no memory of war and has suffered years of post-crisis austerity that national politicians have been apt to blame on Brussels. The bloc must find ways to exert influence outside its borders even when it can no longer promise membership and has shown itself increasingly willing to put realpolitik ahead of moral standards. The EU’s achievements are immense. But it has to restore its sense of purpose.