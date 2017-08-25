Former Infosys chief complains that founder undermined him

Former Infosys chief executive Vishal Sikka has hit out at his predecessor, Narayana Murthy, blaming “sniping” from the Indian IT group’s co-founder for his abrupt resignation.

In his first interview since leaving Infosys, Mr Sikka told the Financial Times that his efforts to reshape the company would have been “difficult if everybody was supporting it, but if the founder goes up against that then it becomes impossible”.

Mr Sikka left Infosys on Thursday after the appointment of Nandan Nilekani, another co-founder, as chairman.

Speaking from his home base in Silicon Valley, he said he felt undermined by criticism from Mr Murthy, who had complained of an erosion of Infosys’s values of transparency and humility under Mr Sikka.

“I think I had very strong employee support,” Mr Sikka said. “But what happens when you have something like this, when you have an iconic founder questioning governance and questioning the value system in the wrong way,” he said. “The lesson I learnt here is the founder’s influence is very strong.”

Infosys is one of the world’s biggest IT services firms, with clients in 45 countries, almost 200,000 employees and more than $10bn in revenue projected for fiscal 2017. Its depository receipts are traded in New York and the group has a market cap in excess of $34bn.

Mr Sikka, a former chief technology officer at German software company SAP, in 2014 became the first Infosys leader not drawn from among the seven engineers who had founded it in 1981.

He moved the company away from labour-intensive work in business software installation and maintenance, which was at risk from a backlash against globalisation in the US and Europe.

However, he said Mr Murthy stuck with the company’s old “value system”, with a focus on what he called “reactive” work for customers at the lowest possible cost.

He suggested that an acute “cost-consciousness” on the part of the Infosys founder, which had been deeply baked into the company’s culture, was part of the reason for Mr Murthy’s attacks.

“When this sort of public questioning of governance, of fundamental, structural things starts, then the long-timers start to wonder, who is really in charge here? You cannot have that. So that was the issue.”

Mr Sikka was criticised for his pay and his use of private jets. He said his own calculations showed that only 17 of his 116 flights last year were by private jet, lasting 39 of the 789 hours he was in the air. He also said the flights were necessary to get to meetings.

Mr Sikka said he left after being undermined over many months, without any specific falling out with Mr Murthy, who stepped down as Infosys chairman in 2014. He also claimed full support from the company’s board, despite a private email from Mr Murthy — leaked in the Indian press shortly before his departure — that described criticisms of Mr Sikka by two other Infosys board members.

“Those are two board members who are very close to him but he threw them under the bus by taking their private communications out of context,” he said. “I don’t want to blame Mr Murthy, he’s an iconic leader. But it is just [such] distractions, this constant drama, waking up to respond every morning to media queries on completely nonsensical things, that just got to the point where you really can’t do your job any more.”

The appointment of Mr Nilekani has been received as an effort to assuage Mr Murthy’s unhappiness about the supposed weakness of the board. The founders hold an aggregate 12.8 per cent of the company’s shares.

In a written response, Mr Murthy said that his concerns had been about governance standards rather than Mr Sikka’s strategy, and defended his efforts to tackle this subject through private emails to the Infosys board. He further questioned whether Infosys had responded properly to anonymous allegations around a $200m acquisition of an Israeli company under Mr Sikka — claims that the company has rebutted as baseless, citing investigations by outside law firms.

Mr Murthy rejected Mr Sikka’s claims that he was too attached to Infosys’s traditional model, saying that he had himself stressed the need to move away from “reactive problem solving”. But he added: “Being innovative does not require one to be profligate.”