On this week's FT Money show we discuss investment trusts and the different ways investors can use them in their portfolios. Presenter Emma Agyemang, FT Money reporter, talks to Jason Hollands, managing director at Tilney Group and Moira O'Neill of interactive investor about how listeners can invest alongside the wealthiest families. Plus, the dividend heroes - which offer the most consistent income and are they still a good option for investors? And finally, Merryn Somerset Webb tells listeners why she thinks investment trusts have a better chance of lasting a lifetime compared to other assets.

