This is an audio transcript of the FT News Briefing podcast episode: The squeeze on Russia continues

Marc Filippino

Good morning from the Financial Times. Today is Tuesday, March 1st, and this is your FT News Briefing.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

The war in Ukraine is causing energy prices to skyrocket and the US and its allies are meeting today to discuss potentially releasing oil reserves to offset prices. And western sanctions are wreaking havoc on Russia’s financial system.

Katie Martin

This is basically one of the ways that the west has to financially attack Russia and it’s really brutal.

Marc Filippino

Plus, we’ll take a look at how Gulf states have positioned themselves in this conflict. I’m Marc Filippino and here’s the news you need to start your day.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

The International Energy Agency will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss releasing oil from their strategic reserves. The goal would be to stabilise the market. Oil prices jumped above $100 a barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine. Here’s our EU correspondent Andy Bounds.

Andy Bounds

If they do release the stocks, it would be the first time since the Libyan civil war of 2011. Libya, obviously another Big Oil producer. And it will only be about the fourth time in history that they’ve done this. The Gulf war 1991 and Hurricane Rita and Katrina in 2005. So it’s pretty serious.

Marc Filippino

So how much would this actually affect energy prices, Andy?

Andy Bounds

I think it will send a signal to the market that countries are willing to intervene. I don’t think it’ll have a massive impact because the instability is such that the investors are very worried and market traders are very worried. But, you know, combined with any move that Opec might make, it’s a signal to the market that, you know, countries are prepared to intervene and try to ameliorate these price rises.

Marc Filippino

And how much could a release of oil stocks offset Russian supplies?

Andy Bounds

It’s probably only a drop in the ocean to some extent. Russia accounts for 10 per cent of global production, you know. We’re probably talking about something like, you know, 60-75mn barrels against a daily demand of 100mn barrels a day around the world. So I mean, Russia is still supplying oil, pumping oil despite the sanctions. So in some ways, it’s more, the volatility in the price is more future concern and worries about, you know, the effect on the economy rather than the actual supply of oil, which is still pretty high.

Marc Filippino

Andy Bounds is the FT’s EU correspondent. We’ll also keep an eye on tomorrow’s meeting of Opec+ oil producers, which includes Russia.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Investors in Russian assets are struggling to sell their investments and a lot have plummeted in value as western sanctions have been imposed on Russia’s financial system. The rouble tumbled nearly 30 per cent in value at one point on Monday. Government bonds fell, so Russia’s central bank stepped in and doubled its key interest rate to 20 per cent. To talk more about what’s going on, I’m joined by our markets editor Katie Martin. We usually talk to her on Fridays, but there is so much going on that we decided to bring her in today. Hey, Katie.

Katie Martin

Hey, how are you doing?

Marc Filippino

So Katie, I mean, how big of a deal is all of this? I mean the . . .

Katie Martin

Yeah.

Marc Filippino

. . . the interest rate thing in itself is huge, but like all of this, how do you, what do you make of this turmoil?

Katie Martin

This is a surgical strike on the Russian financial system that’s been executed over the weekend. And the sanctions, I think we have to assume, are going to be there for a long time. And so if you are an investor, would you want to get into Russian assets now? We’ve spoken to a lot of investors, fund managers who have got a lot of Russian paper on their books and they want out and they can’t get out. And because of the way that these sanctions have been formulated, unless they can find another western buyer to take these Russian government bonds, for example, off their hands, there’s no reason to buy Russian assets that anyone saying can think of at the moment. There’s only reasons to sell. And so the market has to adjust, prices have to adjust.

Marc Filippino

So Katie, how bad is this for Russia?

Katie Martin

This is seriously bad news for Russia because, you know, generally speaking, you can look at a decline in the currency and say, oh well, maybe this would be good for exports. Not really now, because Russia exports a lot of energy and not that much else that’s super useful to the rest of the world. So this is not a kind of currency devaluation that’s going to help to fire up the economy. It’s the sort of currency devaluation that’s going to destabilise the banks, that’s going to trash the value of a lot of people’s savings. And the reason why the central bank came in and more than doubled interest rates is because they are trying to head off financial stability risks. This is a really serious challenge to the entire Russian financial sector. And look, there’s going to be collateral damage here. But this is basically one of the ways that the west has to financially attack Russia.

Marc Filippino

Katie, does that mean that investors in Russian assets just have to take the hit? Or do they wait for someone to pick it up and just kind of sit on their hands?

Katie Martin

There probably will be a bunch of fund managers that are left wearing losses. So for example, say you hold these Russian government bonds, even if the government bonds pay out their regular interest payments, their coupons, can you transfer that money back to a western bank account and how? Because that whole system has fallen apart. So this puts massive pressure on the Russian regime.

Marc Filippino

Do we have a sense of whether or not this is hurting Russian people more than wealthier Russians? Does it matter?

Katie Martin

It will matter. There’s a lot of ordinary people who are finding that their credit cards won’t work or who are rushing to try and get hold of money out of cash machines. If we find that there’s a large part of the population that simply can’t get hold of their own money because their banks are getting into difficulty, this becomes a new kind of domestic front, if you like, for Putin and for his regime. It’s a little bit unclear at the moment how long-lasting this kind of dash for cash among the ordinary population is going to be and what kind of reasons will be thrown out there officially for this happening. But it’s clear that money can be a weapon in this whole battle over Ukraine, and it’s being used really forcefully.

Marc Filippino

Katie Martin is the FT’s markets editor. Thanks, Katie.

Katie Martin

Pleasure.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Marc Filippino

As the war in Ukraine widens global faultlines, Gulf states are trying to remain neutral. The United Arab Emirates defied the US, its longtime partner, and abstained from a UN vote condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They were joined by China and India on that one.

Simeon Kerr

On the face of it, it is a surprise because the Gulf historically has depended on the United States for its security and protection.

Marc Filippino

That’s our Gulf business correspondent Simeon Kerr.

Simeon Kerr

But things have changed over the last decade, and they’ve seen that Russia promises to do something and does it. I mean, one example would be the intervention of Russia in the Syrian civil war on behalf of President Assad, which turned the tide in that conflict and really delivered victory for Assad. And the Gulf states might have disagreed with that, but they saw that there was certainly a commitment from Russia, you get what you see. And they would contrast that with an increasing frustration at the United States and other western powers. They don’t, no longer see the US and western powers as the great arbiter of regional relations. They see the rise of Russia and the rise of China.

Marc Filippino

So Simeon, could Gulf states weaken the effort to isolate Russia’s economy?

Simeon Kerr

Well, on the economic side, this is always going to be interesting because the Gulf wants to become a big investor and Russia wanted to see that presumably continuing. But as Russia becomes increasingly isolated through sanctions, the relationships it has with the Gulf states, including in the UAE, which is a big financial recycling zone for global cash flows, it would be interesting to see how and when the, for example, the UAE reacts to these sanctions and whether Russians, and for that matter, Ukrainians are going to continue to see the UAE, especially places like Dubai, as a place where they can move money and keep money safe. As the sanctions become clearer in the how they’re going to be implemented, certainly the United Arab Emirates will be coming under increasing scrutiny as to whether it is playing its part in enforcing those sanctions, given that it’s given this tacit political backing to Russia through the crisis.

Marc Filippino

Simeon Kerr is the FT’s Gulf business correspondent.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

You can read more on all of these stories at FT.com. If you aren’t a subscriber yet, you can read our key Ukraine coverage for free. We’ve taken down the pay wall for some of our coverage. Just visit FT.com/freetoread. Again, that’s FT.com/freetoread. We’ll also have a link to that one in the show notes. This has been your daily FT News Briefing. Make sure you check back tomorrow for the latest business news.

This transcript has been automatically generated. If by any chance there is an error please send the details for a correction to: typo@ft.com. We will do our best to make the amendment as soon as possible.